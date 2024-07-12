Overtime: Bronny James….what do the pros say?

:10—By now you’ve heard the YIN AND YANG about Bronny James and whether or not he should have gotten drafted by the L.A. Lakers and furthermore signed his first NBA contract worth a reported $7.9 million, with $5.4 million being guaranteed! And note that his contract states he can’t be traded until December, if at all.

:09—That being based on two things. #1. He’s the son of LeBron James, who wants to play pro ball with his son. #2. His college stats, here they are: games played—25; minutes played—19.4; field goal percentage—36.6; 3-point percentage—26.7; free throw percentage—67.6; points per game—4.8; rebounds per game—2.8; assists per game —2.1; steals per game —0.8; blocks per game —0.2.

:08—We of course don’t want to overlook or understate the importance of young Mr. James suffering heart difficulties and fearlessly coming back from a life-threatening situation.

:07—It’s also important to note that no one in media to date has questioned or challenged Bronny’s motives. He has, to his credit, taken a chilled position and allowed his father and the Lakers to do all the talking.

HERE’S WHAT THE PROS SAY . . .

:06—Myron Brown, Slippery Rock University legend, all-time leading scorer, H.O.F, drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves…

“Nepotism is at its highest level—he’s not good enough to play at this level and it’s not fair to take a quality player’s spot. He may develop in time, but he’s not ready now.”

:05—Dwayne Woodruff, former Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl champion…

“It’s good for him, and in the end he will either play or not play. Given the tremendous amount that his dad has dome for the game, he has every right to do all that he can for his son to have the best opportunity possible. Let’s be clear about this, it happens all the time on and off the field, court, etc. I’m OK with it.”

:04—Jennifer Bruce, University of Pittsburgh H.O.F., Big East H.O.F., college basketball legend…

“I am excited about the opportunity for him to play with his dad. I just wish he had a better skill set. But again, I don’t blame him at all and it’s not his fault that he doesn’t have his father’s size! But I’m OK with it!”

:03—Ron Carter, VMI legend, drafted by the L.A. Lakers, played in the NBA five years…

“#1. It’s pro basketball, it’s a business and it’s all about marketing. Being the #55 selection changes nothing. It’s all about the upside. #2. He can play, he has game, he has a handle. #3. Steph Curry allegedly got his brother in the league; and Doc Rivers allegedly got his son in. Nothing new under the sun. Lastly, they make father-son history!”

:02—Ron Brown, New York schoolyard legend, Penn State University legend, NBA opportunities…

“It’s OK with me. It moves the needle for African Americans to have that voice in today’s society. It happens every day in America. Two things can be right at the same time. It may not be fair, but the opportunity is good.”

:01—Baron “BB” Flenory, Duquesne University legend, drafted by the Boston Celtics, won world title in European League…

“My opinion is, I’m OK with it because it happens every day in the corporate world and professional sports is a corporation.”

:00—In my opinion, I don’t think it’s fair on any level on or off the court. But more importantly, his stats, coaches, scouts and other basketball professionals of the game say he doesn’t have the talent. Although it’s no fault of his own directly, I don’t think it’s fair that anyone should be able to take another person’s spot if they’re not good enough and they didn’t earn it. While it’s true two things can be right at the same time, two wrongs don’t make a right!

GAME OVER!

