Morehouse College President Dr. David A. Thomas Announces Retirement

Morehouse College President Dr. David A. Thomas announced his retirement after seven years of service. During his tenure, Morehouse was able to achieve substantial infrastructure investments; and the most funds have been raised among any president in Morehouse’s 157-year history.

With over 30 years in higher education informing his vision, Dr. Thomas’s time in office has positioned Morehouse to exert even more profound influence in the 21st Century. After a period of rest, travel, and time with his family, he will join the Morehouse faculty and aid in the completion of the $500 million capital campaign, which has far surpassed the halfway mark since its launch in Fall 2021.

“In my inaugural address, I promised to do the absolute best I could for Morehouse, and I have since risen each day dedicated to delivering on that promise,” said Thomas. “Serving as president of Morehouse has been the honor of a lifetime. The best moment for a leadership transition is when an institution is strong, and the building blocks are in place to achieve its vision. I believe that time is now, and new leadership can bring fresh eyes, energy, and perspective to address challenges and discover new opportunities.”

Since 2018, Morehouse has transitioned from structural deficits to funding significant campus projects, enhancing its technology infrastructure, and paying employees competitively. Guided by a strategic plan, substantial investments in the campus’s physical infrastructure have been realized, including renovating the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel, B.T. Harvey Stadium football field, Edwin C. Moses Track & Field, and several on-campus classrooms, labs, and lecture halls. This month, the College will break ground on a new residence hall, and a new student center will follow in the next few years, heralding in a new era for the on-campus residential experience.

The strategic theme of “Morehouse Beyond Borders” has included milestone successes such as the launch of the globally accessible Morehouse Online undergraduate degree completion program, leadership in virtual reality as a pedagogical tool, the creation of the Center for Black Entrepreneurship with the Black Economic Alliance and Spelman College, the establishment of the Black Men’s Research Institute, and the Andrew Young Center for Global Leadership’s Higher Education in Prisons program.

Willie Woods, chair of the Morehouse College Board of Trustees, expressed his gratitude for Thomas’s leadership. “It has been a privilege to work with and serve alongside David. His commitment to the betterment and excellence of Morehouse – my alma mater – has been unwavering. I deeply appreciate his bold leadership and contributions and am excited to see what his final year will bring.”

The College has launched a national search for its 13th president, led by trustee and alumnus Fred Humphries, who will chair the presidential search committee currently being assembled.

Thomas affirms, “I will forever remain committed to supporting Morehouse in its pursuit of excellence and delivering on its mission. I look forward to the upcoming school year and making it the best of my tenure.”

Dr. Thomas will officially step down on June 30, 2025.

About Post Author