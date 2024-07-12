Lecester ‘Bill’ Allen, Founder Of New Black Wall Street, To Be Memorialized On July 13 In Atlanta And Next Week In Detroit

Lecester “Bill” Allen will be memorialized this weekend at Antioch Lithonia Missionary Baptist Church. Allen, who was known at “The Wiz,” passed in June.

Raised in rural Arkansas, Allen would gain traction as an entrepreneur in Michigan. He created a chain of daycare centers and opened multiple private charter schools and two colleges. The schools include Do Re Me Learning Centers Inc., Academy of America, Inc. (Private Charter Schools) President of Charter School Administration Services, (CSAS, Inc.) which managed Charter Schools in Michigan, Ohio, Texas, Georgia, Missouri, Florida, Arizona, and the Lawton Institute Business School in Detroit, Mich. He employed over 1,200 people at his charter schools.

Allen was known as a leading philanthropist and donated over $100 million to HBCUs.

Allen would also make his mark in the Atlanta area, more specifically DeKalb County. In 2021, Allen opened the New Black Wall Street in the city of Stonecrest. The marketplace pays homage to the the history of Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which was destroyed during the Tulsa massacre.

The New Black Wall Street provides spaces for Black-owned businesses and features annual festivals and events.

He also owned the home featured on OWN TV’s hit show, “Greenleaf.”

“Allen was a pioneer and iconic businessman who served as an inspiration for countless entrepreneurs throughout the state of Georgia and across the nation,” a family statement said.

Allen is survived by his wife, Mattie, daughter & three grandsons.

His memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at Antioch Lithonia Missionary Baptist Church.

On July 20, the memorial service at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit with a start time of 11 a.m.

