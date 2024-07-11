Fani Willis’ Office Against Recusal Of Judge Ural Glanville In Young Thug, YSL Rico Trial

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, led by Fani Willis, is against the recusal of Chief Judge Ural Glanville from the Young Thug, YSL RICO trial. Before the July 4th holiday, Glanville announced that the trial would be on hold until another judge decides if he should be recused.

The motion to have Glanville removed from the trial came from Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steel who spoke out on June 10 after an ex-parte meeting between the judge, prosecutor and a witness.

Steel was upset that the defense was not present as Glanville and the prosecution questioned witness Kenneth “Lil Woody” Copeland during a private meeting.

Glanville wanted to know how Steel found out about the meeting, but Steel refused to give up any information on his source. As a result, Glanville held Steel in contempt and ordered him to report to the notorious Fulton County Jail. Steel was sentenced to 20 days in jail, but never served any time after the Georgia Supreme Court reversed the decision.

On July 1, Glanville announced that another judge will review if he should be recused. It’s unclear how long the trial will be put on hold as another judge decides Glanville’s fate.

Motions are currently being handled by Fulton County Judge Rachel Krause.

On July 10, Chief Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love wrote that there was no reason for Glanville to be recused from the trial.

“Since no defendant in this case had a right to be present at the June 10, 2024, in-chambers meeting with Kenneth Copeland and his counsel regarding the contempt proceedings against Kenneth Copeland, the fact of the meeting provides no grounds for recusal of Chief Judge Glanville,” Love wrote.

She continued by admonishing Steele for his actions in court by writing that he, “stood in open court demanded a mistrial as he loudly and repeatedly hurdled at the Chief Judge Glanville accusations of misconduct” and “repeatedly disobeyed the Chief Judge Glanville’s commands to reveal the Mr. Steel’s source of information regarding in-chamber matters.”

Steel also called for Krause to recuse herself from the case because Glanville once donated $2,000 to her re-election campaign. Krause refused the motion and stated that the donation wasn’t large enough to warrant recusal.

Incarcerated since May 2022, Young Thug was arrested along with fellow rapper Gunna and other members of YSL (Young Slime Life). They were charged with the RICO Act by Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis.

