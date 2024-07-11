Exclusive: Atlanta Hawks, Google Hosts Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest To Enrich Young Girls On And Off The Court

The Atlanta Hawks recently hosted their 2024 Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest. The week-long experience was powered by Google Cloud and held at the Northside Youth Organization.

This event, which is part of the Jr. Hawks Summer Camps, provided young girls with a unique blend of athletic and educational opportunities. Participants received professional instruction from Atlanta Hawks Basketball Development Coaches, emphasizing fundamental skills through group and individual training, along with five-on-five gameplay.

Additionally, campers engaged in fun STEM activities and basketball contests, making this camp a holistic experience that extended far beyond the court. Each camper received a Hawks swag bag containing a full Adidas uniform, a basketball, a sling bag, and a water bottle, as well as a ticket to an Atlanta Hawks game for the 2024-25 season.

Earlier in the week, campers had the opportunity to interact with prominent figures from the Atlanta Hawks organization. Special guests included Brittni Donaldson, the Hawks’ assistant coach, and Garrison Mathews, a Hawks guard. These appearances provided campers with further valuable insights and inspiration about the sport of basketball.

In an exclusive interview with ADW, Chris Jacobs, Senior Director of the Hawks Basketball Academy, shared the program’s impact on families across Metro Atlanta. “Our Lady Ballers program started six years ago, and today we had 65 girls, ages eight to 14, taking part in this camp,” Jacobs said. “They learned life lessons in addition to basketball skills, such as teamwork, leadership, self-confidence, collaboration, the ability to compete, and handling adversity. It was rewarding to see their growth from Monday to today.”

Jacobs also highlighted the positive feedback from parents, noting the high demand for the camp, which sold out in just 72 hours. “Parents appreciate the safe and inclusive environment we provide, allowing girls to compete and learn among peers who look like them. My daughter participates in this camp, and I know she feels comfortable and at ease,” he added.

The typical day at the Lady Ballers camp included various activities designed to enhance both athletic and academic skills. “Today, the girls engaged in station work, focusing on skills such as rebounding, passing, dribbling, shooting, agility, and defense,” Jacobs said. “A special STEM activity led by Google executives involved a catapult basketball game, teaching the girls about physics and how it relates to basketball.”

The camp also featured a panel discussion titled “Lessons Beyond the Court,” where executives from Google and the Hawks shared their career journeys and the importance of STEM in sports. “Exposing the girls to different career opportunities and successful role models is crucial,” Jacobs said. “We want them to see that there are no limits to what they can achieve, both on and off the court.”

Felica Coney, Vice President of Global Server Operations at Google Cloud, emphasized the importance of combining sports and education. “This partnership with the Atlanta Hawks was about creating a program that demonstrated our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, building a sense of belonging for all,” Coney said. “The STEM activities taught the girls fundamental physics concepts, boosting their confidence and breaking down perceptions about their capabilities.”

Coney, who participated in the panel discussion, stressed the life skills gained from sports. “Playing basketball taught me collaboration, resilience, and the ability to adjust and succeed,” she shared. “These skills are transferable to any career path the girls choose, whether in sports, tech, or any other field.”

The Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest 2024 exemplified the Hawks’ commitment to developing well-rounded individuals through a combination of athletic training and educational enrichment.

As the camp continues to grow, it promises to inspire and empower more young girls, preparing them for success in all aspects of life.

