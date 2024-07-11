Celebration Of Life For Civil Rights Leader Rev. Fred D. Taylor Starts Today In Atlanta

The celebration of life for Civil Rights leader Rev. Fred D. Taylor will start today in Atlanta. Today, a march will take place from SCLC National Headquarters to Ebenezer Horizon Church.

Participants will assemble at 5:00 p.m. at SCLC, proceed to The King Center, pausing in front of Martin and Coretta Scott King’s grave site, and then continue to Ebenezer Horizon Sanctuary. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. at Ebenezer Horizon Sanctuary.

Rev. Timothy McDonald III will preside over the service with remarks by Ambassador Andrew Young.

On Friday, the homegoing celebration of life will take place at West Hunter Street Baptist Church, starting at noon.

Taylor was born on Oct. 23, 1942, in Autauga County, Alabama, and spent his early years on a plantation. At age thirteen, he met Dr. Ralph David Abernathy and became actively involved in the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Rev. Taylor graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1961, earned his undergraduate degree at Alabama State College, and received his Master of Divinity from the Morehouse School of Religion at the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

In 1969, he joined the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) and served in various roles over four decades, working closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Coretta Scott King, Dr. Joseph Lowery, and Rev. James Orange, among others. Even after retiring from the SCLC in 2007, Rev. Taylor remained a vocal advocate during the Black Lives Matter Movement, helped get out the vote (GOTV) in Georgia, and volunteered with Georgia Stand Up and Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda. Rev. Taylor died June 21, 2024 at the age of 81-years-old.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Rev. Taylor to:

A.D. King Memorial Fund

Memo: Rev. Fred Taylor Memorial Fund

2505 Creel Road, Suite A, Atlanta, GA 30349

