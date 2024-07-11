Atlanta Native, Tennis Sensation Coco Gauff Named Naked Brand’s First Chief Smoothie Officer

Coco Gauff, the celebrated tennis prodigy, has been named the first Chief Smoothie Officer for Naked Brand, inaugurating a unique, multiyear partnership.

At just 20 years old, Gauff is set to inspire her fans to embrace the nutritious benefits of fruit-based beverages.

The tennis star, known for her love of fruit-based snacks, expressed her excitement about this new role. In a press release from Naked Brand, Gauff said, “To be named Naked’s first Chief Smoothie Officer is an incredible honor and natural combination of my love of both.

She added: “I’m excited to have the opportunity to co-create real fruit juice smoothies alongside the innovation team.”

Gauff’s appreciation for Naked’s nutrient-rich smoothies comes from their use of real fruit juice, vegetables, and vitamins, all free from added sugars and artificial flavors. This aligns perfectly with her commitment to wholesome nutrition.

Glen Walter, CEO of Tropicana Brands Group, highlighted Gauff’s suitability for the brand. “As an athlete, advocate, daughter, sister, friend, and now Chief Smoothie Officer, Coco is a true multi-hyphenate and knows better than anyone that you can be many things at once,” Walter said.

For Coco Gauff, her new role expands far beyond her tennis achievements, showcasing her genuine love for fresh produce. Her homemade fruit salad, which gained attention after her 2023 U.S. Open victory is a prime example of her dedication to nutritious eating. “People were asking me all the time what I was eating, and I was like, ‘It’s just fruit,'” Gauff shared on the “Today” show. “My mom prepares it before the matches, and sometimes my dad does, too…and I was like, ‘Just good old fruit.'”

Gauff’s fruit preferences were further revealed during the 2023 French Open. “My dad makes a little fruit salad. There’s cantaloupe, pineapple, watermelon,” she said. “Usually there’s grapes,” her favorite, alongside pineapples. She also emphasized the importance of snacking during changeovers to maintain energy throughout matches.

Gauff’s authentic connection to wholesome snacks and impressive athletic career make her an ideal ambassador for Naked Brand’s mission of delivering delicious, nutrient-packed smoothies to consumers.

This partnership promises to bring innovative, healthy beverage options to the market, inspired by Gauff’s passion for nutrition and fitness.

