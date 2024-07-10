Stacey Abrams Takes Aim At Project 2025 And Republican Efforts To Destroy DEI

Project 2025 will seek to change the trajectory of America, in a negative way. The proposed presidential transition project lays out a game plan for Donald Trump to enact during the first 180 days if re-elected president.

Spearheaded by The Heritage Foundation, Project 2025 is led by two former Trump administration officials, Paul Dans and Spencer Chretien.

Stacey Abrams recently took aim at Project 2025 and the consequences that it could have across the board.

“What Project 2025 seeks to do is dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion in all its forms, meaning they want to be able to dismantle access to equity, diversity and inclusion,” Abrams said during the Global Black Economic Forum. “They want to get rid of the Department of Education. Do you know why? Because under Title One, expanded access to education ensures that Black and brown children finally got an education in this country. They know that if you have a President Trump, we’re in a permanent situation. With President Biden, we will have access to health care. They want to get rid of that. We have a president who will make sure Obamacare continues and fight to fund. Our rights are preserved when we win this election. Our best answer for Project 2025 is President Joe Biden.”

Abrams also shared information on how Republicans are seeking to destroy diversity, equity, and inclusion. Over the past few years, organizations have began to shift away from DEI following the Supreme Court’s decision to take down Affirmative Action in higher education in 2023.

by corporate America by the banking world by the private equity world, they’re now scared to do anything that’s directly impactful for black people. What do we do about that? Soagain, we have to know what actually happened versus one of these things. So, the fear of this one decision, the 11th circuit, upheld and the judge leaning, meaning that the lower court said we don’t like this, but we have decided that merits we’re just saying that until we figure out if this is right or wrong, we don’t want you to do anything you can’t get the money out. So the lower court enjoined it and fearless fund appeal and a three member panel, not the whole circuit, the three member panel said you should continue to not do it because we think maybe sometime in the future, the lower court might agree with Edwin and so you can’t give this $20,000 away at the exact same time in Ohio. Edwin’s buddy sued a good organization called Hello, Alex. Hello Alex is giving $20,000 grants to black women to start businesses. In Ohio. The court said that’s fine. Go ahead. So even with fearless fine. There are two different courts that have said two completely different things. But what the business community has done amongst some of them is one bad miniature answer to defend terrible policy. We’ve got to call them on the law didn’t change. There is no law in place. There is no judgment. No final determination that says that you cannot allocate funds. It’s a business decision. And that business decision is a protective decision. But because of how the REIT is playing this and because of how folks not our friend here destroy Reed who does an extraordinary job of telling us the truth, but how some of the media plays it. These are folks who got the basket into the hole one time and are claiming they won the NBA championship. Now they just happen to make a free throw and maybe the three pointer but they lost the game because we’re still winning. The law did not change we have not lost but what is happening is that they are bullying their way into forcing or not forcing compete compelling companies to take action. So I’m sitting here with powerful people. Raise your hand if you spend money in America that we have the ability to hold accountable those companies that are retreating from their commitments. When I told her to send you an email and says I need your voice when the global black financial when the global black Economic Forum says stand up with us when you hear from an organization saying we need you to speak up. That’s what we’re doing. We’re telling corporations you don’t have the right to walk away from us because the law didn’t tell you you have to go and until the law actually changes. They are accountable for the law as it is and that is that they should do right by America, including black America. But we can get convinced by terrible headlines that we’ve actually lost anything because the law did cheat. Now they’re trying hard. They’re filing suits, but they’re filing suits to scare us out of opportunity not because opportunity is actually abandoned us.

