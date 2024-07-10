Family Feud Makes History By Appointing Myeshia Mizuno As The First Black Woman Showrunner

“Family Feud,” the successful and long standing game show, has achieved a historic milestone by appointing Myeshia Mizuno as its new showrunner.

Mizuno now oversees both the syndicated version of the show and ABC’s prime-time “Celebrity Family Feud.” This appointment marks a significant moment in television history, as Mizuno becomes the first Black woman to spearhead a prime-time game show.

Mizuno, a game show enthusiast, shared her approach to the role in an interview with Variety, expressing a blend of excitement and responsibility. “It’s daunting, but definitely what I’m up for,” she said, comparing her task to “adding some oil to the spokes” of an already well-oiled machine. She also details how her vision for the show includes subtle enhancements, such as introducing vacation packages as prizes and creating a cozy backstage area for celebrity contestants.

With an extensive background in television production, Mizuno is well-equipped for her new role. Her diverse career includes producing “Judge Judy,” developing court shows, and working on ABC’s “Supermarket Sweep” revival. This breadth of experience positions her to guide “Family Feud” into its next chapter with fresh perspectives and innovative ideas.

Steve Harvey, host of Family Feud, has expressed strong confidence in Mizuno’s capabilities stating: “She just fell right into place, This show is iconic…You don’t want to come in and mess it up…All eyes are on her.” Harvey previously collaborated with Mizuno on ABC’s Emmy-nominated “Judge Steve Harvey.”

The upcoming season of “Celebrity Family Feud” promises an exciting lineup of stars, including Megan Thee Stallion, Ne-Yo, and various sports figures. Notable matchups include Meghan Trainor vs. Tori Kelly and a special “Golden Bachelor” face-off.

Later in the season, viewers can look forward to episodes featuring Daughtry vs. Papa Roach, Earth, Wind & Fire vs. The War & Treaty, Fat Joe vs. Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, and David Foster/Katharine McPhee vs. Clay Aiken.

“Celebrity Family Feud” enters its tenth season, premiering July 9 with a two-hour special, and fans can anticipate a holiday special featuring Shaquille O’Neal vs. Sherri Shepherd as well.

Myeshia Mizuno’s groundbreaking new role is a testament to her expertise and the evolving landscape of television. Her leadership is set to bring a fresh perspective to the iconic game show, ensuring that it continues to delight audiences while embracing its rich legacy.

About Post Author