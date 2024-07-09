Angel Reese Sets New WNBA Record: Will It Be Enough To Win Rookie Of The Year Over Caitlin Clark?

Angel Reese is making waves in the WNBA, breaking records and raising questions about her potential to secure the coveted Rookie of the Year title. The Chicago Sky rookie recently shattered Candace Parker’s record for consecutive double-doubles, a feat that has placed her firmly in the spotlight.

Reese, who started her professional basketball career as the No. 7 draft pick for the Chicago Sky, has been on an impressive streak since June 4. Her consistent performance culminated on July 7 when she set a new WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles during a game against the Seattle Storm.

This achievement was celebrated widely, with the WNBA and the Chicago Sky acknowledging her historic performance on social media. With 13-and-counting consecutive double-doubles, Reese has surpassed WNBA legend Candace Parker’s record, cementing her place as an “all-time” leader in the league.

Reese’s stats are undeniably impressive. She has averaged 14.1 points and 11.9 rebounds since joining the WNBA, according to ESPN. Her dominance on the court is not new; she was a key player in the LSU Tigers’ NCAA Championship win in 2023. Known for her skillset and fiery attitude, Reese continues to be a standout player, earning the nickname “Queen Barbie” among her fans and teammates.

As the conversation around the Rookie of the Year title intensifies, Reese’s teammates are vocal about her deserving the award. Chennedy Carter, a fellow Sky player, expressed her support for Reese in a post-game interview with ION. “Barbie’s Rookie of the Year. There’s no other way to put it,” Carter stated. “She goes out, she does her work every single night, no matter what team we’re facing. I’m telling you, Barbie’s Rookie of the Year, for sure.”

Reese’s impact extends beyond her individual performance. The Sky’s June 23 game against the Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever drew an average of 2.3 million viewers, making it the most-watched WNBA game in over two decades, as reported by Sportico.

As Reese prepares to showcase her skills in the 2024 WNBA All-Star game on July 20 in Phoenix, the debate over who deserves the Rookie of the Year title continues. Caitlin Clark, another standout rookie, is often mentioned alongside Reese. Celebrated journalist Monica McNutt has voiced her preference for Reese, citing team standings as a critical factor. “I have said this all season because my Rookie of the Year is going to go based on the standings because I think that is how you have the opportunity to measure impact,” McNutt stated on ESPN’s Get Up. “And the Sky is right above them, and the Sky right now are in the playoffs. So you’d have to give the nod in my mind to Angel Reese.”

With Reese’s record-breaking performance and significant contributions to her team’s success, the question remains: will it be enough to secure her the Rookie of the Year title? As the season progresses, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely as Reese continues her remarkable journey and earns the recognition she deserves.

