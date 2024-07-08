VP Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams, Jasmine Crockett Show Support For President Biden At Essence Fest

The Presidential Election became one of the most hot-button topics at the 2024 Essence Fest. Weeks after President Joe Biden’s shaky debate performance against Donald Trump, several prominent Democratic leaders rallied behind the president to show their support.

Vice President Kamala Harris provided a clear message of support for Biden during a keynote speech with Essence’s Caroline Wanga. Harris also blasted the national media’s narrative of focusing on Biden’s debate performance while ignoring Trump’s legal issues and plans to lean towards dictatorship.

“You have the former president who was has openly talked about his intention to be a dictator on day one,” Harris said. “He talked openly about his intention to weaponize the Department of Justice against his political enemies, who has talked about being proud of taking fundamental rights from the women of America. Sadly, the press has not been covering it as much as they should in proportion to the seriousness of what just happened when the United States Supreme Court essentially told this individual who has been convicted of 34 felonies that he will be immune from essentially the activity he has told us he is prepared to engage in if he gets back into the White House.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett also shared views on the upcoming election during a taping of the “Native Land” podcast.

“For Donald Trump to be president with 34 felony convictions, imagine how limiting it is for a President of the United States, who is arguably the leader of the free world to have more than 30 convictions. How effective is he going to be for us if he can’t lead? There’s certain countries he can’t go to as a convicted felon.”

And during a fireside chat with Joy Reid, Stacey Abrams said that Biden is the answer to Project 2025, the conservative plan to create policies that will impact basic rights.

“President Biden is the Democrat’s answer to Project 2025,” Abrams said. “What Project 2025 seeks to do is dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion in all its forms, meaning they want to be able to dismantle access to equity, diversity and inclusion. They want to get rid of the Department of Education. Do you know why? Because under Title One, expanded access to education ensures that Black and brown children finally got an education in this country. They know that if you have a President Trump, we’re in a permanent situation. With President Biden, we will have access to health care. They want to get rid of that. We have a president who will make sure Obamacare continues and fight to fund. Our rights are preserved when we win this election. Our best answer for Project 2025 is President Joe Biden.”

