Exclusive: High Noon Brunchery Offers The Perfect Pink Oasis In Downtown Douglasville

Nestled in the heart of downtown Douglasville, High Noon Brunchery stands out as Georgia’s first all-pink café, captivating visitors with its vibrant ambiance, impeccable service, and a menu that promises to delight every palate.

Since opening its doors in March 2024, this charming eatery has swiftly become a favorite among locals and tourists alike. From the moment guests step inside, they are enveloped in an art deco-inspired pink paradise, where the scent of freshly brewed coffee mingles with anticipation for a memorable dining experience.

High Noon Brunchery prides itself on offering “the best breakfast/brunch in Georgia,” featuring an array of decadent dishes available all day. Highlights include the indulgent lobster beignet omelet, the flavorful blackened shrimp & grits, and beloved classics like banana pudding, French toast, and chicken & pancakes.

Complementing their exquisite cuisine is an extensive beverage menu that includes mimosa flights, a colossal sangria martini, and signature iced coffees. The café also caters to diverse dietary preferences with gluten-free, vegan, and pescatarian options, ensuring that everyone can find something to savor.

High Noon Brunchery is more than just a culinary hotspot; it’s a testament to entrepreneurial spirit and community pride. Founded by local real estate and beauty entrepreneur Porché Perryman, the café embodies a blend of sophistication and warmth that resonates with its patrons.

She was further able to bring to café into fruition with the partnership of restaurant mogul Lorenzo Wyche Jr., who is known for his acclaimed establishment, Breakfast Boys in College Park, GA.

Perryman, reflecting on the journey to bring this unique dining experience to her hometown, shares, “We wanted to create a place that bridged city chic with small-town charm right here in Douglasville. It was a labor of love to transform our vision into reality, taking almost two years of dedication and collaboration.”

The café’s distinctive all-pink aesthetic was not just a stylistic choice but a deliberate decision to infuse the space with an atmosphere of love, femininity, and positivity. “Pink represents more than just a color; it symbolizes joy and warmth,” Perryman said. Inspired by the trend of pink cafés sweeping through Europe and the West Coast, High Noon Brunchery brings this global phenomenon to Georgia’s doorstep.

High Noon Brunchery is not only a culinary gem but also a beacon of inclusivity and family-friendliness in Douglasville.

The Black woman-owned restaurant in Georgia is designed to welcome families with open arms. The café’s commitment to creating a welcoming environment extends to its service, ensuring that every guest leaves with a smile.

Open seven days a week, High Noon Brunchery invites visitors to indulge in its offerings from Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 3 PM, and extended hours on weekends, Saturday and Sunday, 9 AM to 5 PM. Whether celebrating special occasions like Mother’s Day or simply craving a delightful brunch experience, they’re the perfect destination.

Looking ahead, Porché Perryman envisions High Noon Brunchery expanding its footprint beyond Georgia, aiming to share its unique blend of elegance and charm with a broader audience. “We’ve had interest from across the country for franchising opportunities,” she shares enthusiastically. “Our goal is to bring the High Noon experience to more communities, spreading joy and creating lasting memories wherever we go.”

With High Noon Brunchery’s delectable cuisine, welcoming ambiance, and commitment to excellence, this pink paradise promises to enchant visitors for years to come.

