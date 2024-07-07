NBA Star Richaun Holmes, Filmmaker Dr. Lydecia A. Holmes Bring Holiday Magic To The Big Screen

The highly anticipated film, under the working title A Christmas Prayer, is poised to enchant audiences with its deeply moving and poignant narrative. This heartwarming story follows an attorney’s quest for clarity about her lost father after a life-changing accident on Christmas Eve during her childhood.

As she prays for answers, she hopes to either uncover the truth about his disappearance or find peace and embrace the family that adopted her. A Christmas Prayer marks a historic moment in the entertainment industry, featuring several groundbreaking firsts.

Executive Producer and NBA player Richaun Holmes proudly presents Dr. Lydecia A. Holmes’ A Christmas Prayer. Created, written, and executive produced by Dr. Holmes, a seasoned stage play writer with over 15 years of success in the Chicago area, this film marks her debut as a movie creator and writer.

She collaborates with her son Richaun, and husband, Executive Producer Dr. Richard D. Holmes, Sr., Pastor of Morning View Word Church in Chicago and author of Enjoying The Receiving Process. Additionally, Executive Producer Sonya Vaughn, Vice President/Executive Producer for Five Timz Productions, brings her award-winning television production experience to the project. Directed by Rasheeda Garner, a graduate of UCLA and the USC Stark Producing Program, and represented by Manifested Entertainment Management, this project showcases her first-time directorial skills, previously acclaimed for her work on OWN’s Baking Christmas and Netflix’s Fatal Affair.

Co-Producers Felicity Lu-Hill and Joshua Marc Allen also contribute to this remarkable film. “This film is a dream come true,” says Lydecia A. Holmes. “It’s a story about faith, family, and forgiveness, and I believe it will resonate deeply with anyone who has ever faced the unknown and found strength in love.” The film boasts a stellar cast, including the legendary Tim Reid and Eric Roberts, alongside a remarkable ensemble of rising stars.

Adding a unique twist to the lineup, NBA player Richaun Holmes makes his acting debut in a supporting role, bringing his charisma from the courts to the silver screen. “A Christmas Prayer is a testament to the power of perseverance and the magic that can happen when talented people come together with a shared vision,” said Rasheeda Garner. A Christmas Prayer is not just a film; it’s a transformative experience that promises to touch hearts and leave audiences yearning for more.

This poignant tale of faith, family, and forgiveness is destined to become a holiday classic, resonating deeply with viewers everywhere. The film’s rich narrative and profound themes are set to evoke a powerful emotional response, making it a must-see for audiences of all ages. For those eager to be part of this historic cinematic journey, A Christmas Prayer will be released this holiday season. The film’s touching story and remarkable performances are sure to make it a standout in the holiday film genre, leaving a lasting impression long after the credits roll.

