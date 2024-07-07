Atlanta-Based Grace the Collection Joins 2024 ‘Buy From A Black Woman Inspire Tour’

Grace the Collection, an Atlanta-based luxury home fragrance company, will join the 2024 Buy From A Black Woman Inspire Tour (BFABW) presented by H&M.
Grace the Collection and founder Denise Reese will be featured at the tour kick off and in-store H&M pop-up experience this weekend in New Orleans. Reese will be onsite to showcase Grace the Collection’s full suite of luxury home fragrance products including candles and the company’s newly launched room & linen spritz.
“Participation in the Buy From A Black Woman Inspire Tour, presented by H&M, represents a significant business opportunity for Grace the Collection (and Black women-owned businesses) because it highlights the critical role partnership plays in our journey,” said Denise Reese, founder of Grace the Collection. “This tour facilitates deeper community connection, increased brand exposure and connection to pivotal retail partnerships which is a valuable springboard for us all. I’m proud to carry forward Atlanta’s legacy of community-driven entrepreneurship to NOLA and beyond!”
The BFABW Inspire Tour is an annual multi-
city pop-up shopping event that features products from Black women-owned businesses in H&M stores across the country – rallying communities to shop from local vendors and providing important networking opportunities for business owners. The six-city tour will kick off in New Orleans with a 2-day event.
With the 2024 Inspire Tour and since first partnering in 2021, together H&M Americas and Buy From A Black Woman have:
- Spotlighted over 65 Black women-owned businesses in H&M stores across both the Inspire Tour and Holiday Market, which has directly impacted the business owners’ bottom line – from increased brand credibility and visibility to important networking opportunities.
- Activated 42 pop-up events and rallied local communities in 14 cities to amplify Black women-owned businesses across both the Inspire Tour and Holiday Market.
• Supported 30 Black women-owned businesses in the process to become certified minority-owned businesses through the Black Woman Accelerator Program.
“We’re proud to have Grace the Collection joining us on tour. This year’s theme is ‘Black Women Are Still Here’ and Denise exemplifies that message with her resilience and dedication to her craft. We hope both NOLA and Atlanta come out to support her and the other incredible Black women entrepreneurs featured on the tour,” said Nikki Porcher, founder of Buy From A Black Woman.
Launched in 2020, Grace the Collection specializes in luxury home fragrances. The company’s mission is to remind you to open a door to yourself — a door that leads to inspiration, healing, support and the divine that is within all of us. The product suite includes scents of love, joy, peace and the brand signature, grace.