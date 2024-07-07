Atlanta-Based Grace the Collection Joins 2024 ‘Buy From A Black Woman Inspire Tour’

Grace the Collection, an Atlanta-based luxury home fragrance company, will join the 2024 Buy From A Black Woman Inspire Tour (BFABW) presented by H&M.

Grace the Collection and founder Denise Reese will be featured at the tour kick off and in-store H&M pop-up experience this weekend in New Orleans. Reese will be onsite to showcase Grace the Collection’s full suite of luxury home fragrance products including candles and the company’s newly launched room & linen spritz.

“Participation in the Buy From A Black Woman Inspire Tour, presented by H&M, represents a significant business opportunity for Grace the Collection (and Black women-owned businesses) because it highlights the critical role partnership plays in our journey,” said Denise Reese, founder of Grace the Collection. “This tour facilitates deeper community connection, increased brand exposure and connection to pivotal retail partnerships which is a valuable springboard for us all. I’m proud to carry forward Atlanta’s legacy of community-driven entrepreneurship to NOLA and beyond!”