Zaccharie Risacher, NBA No. 1 Draft Pick, To Lead Atlanta Hawks Summer League In Las Vegas

The Atlanta Hawks announced their roster for the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas, taking place from Friday, July 12 through Monday, July 22.

Hawks assistant coach Ronald Nored will serve as Atlanta’s Summer League head coach. This is the third time Nored has been at the helm of a Summer League team, as he served as head coach in 2022 with the Indiana Pacers and 2019 with the Charlotte Hornets. Nored will be joined by Steve Klei, Reggis Onwukamuche, Jacob Porter, Ekpe Udoh and Conner Varney as assistant coaches on this year’s team.

This summer’s roster includes the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Zaccharie Risacher. The 2023-24 French League Best Young Player Award winner averaged 10.1 points in 32 French LNB regular season games last season.

“We’re thrilled about taking Zaccharie. He has the ability to play on both sides of the ball, he’s a versatile defender, a really good shooter and a high-IQ type player,” said Hawks General Manager Landry Fields said after the Hawks drafted him in June. “The amount of development he has had up until this point is fantastic and he’s only 19. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him and his family to Atlanta.”

Risacher became Atlanta’s second first overall pick in the common draft era (since 1966) and the club’s highest selection in 19 years. He becomes the 15th international player to be selected first overall, joining Wembanyama in 2023.

Fellow 2024 Draft classmate Nikola Đurišić will suit up for the Hawks this summer, as well as second-year Hawks Kobe Bufkin and Mouhamed Gueye. Eight of the players on the roster appeared in games for the College Park Skyhawks of the NBA G League last season.

Atlanta will open its NBA 2K25 Summer League play on Friday, July 12 against the Washington Wizards on ESPN.

