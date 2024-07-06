‘Welcome Back Darky’: Teacher Accused Of Making Racist Remarks In Classroom

Photo: Getty Images

A Florida middle school teacher has been accused of hurling racist remarks toward a Black student in the classroom.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Adrian Stanley filed a lawsuit in May on behalf of her son, alleging that the seventh-grade student was “subjected to disparate treatment, different terms, and conditions and was held at a different standard because of his race” at Tallahassee Classic School.

The lawsuit cites treatment from an English teacher named Steven Aggelis who allegedly would openly use the N-word in class and addressed Stanley’s son as “darky” in February 2022.

After the seventh-grader returned to class following an absence, Agglelis allegedly said “Welcome back, Darky” in front of his peers.

Stanley set up a meeting with the school’s former principal, Hope Carresquilla, who resigned in 2023, and Aggelis, who admitted to making the racist comments, according to the lawsuit. After addressing the incident, Carresquilla failed to discipline Aggelis, prompting Stanley to remove her child from the school in May 2022.

The school hasn’t publicly commented on the lawsuit. However, Cara Wynn, who replaced Carresquilla as principal, resigned last month just weeks after the lawsuit was filed.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, the “circumstances leading to Wynn’s forced resignation are unknown.”