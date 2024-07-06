Judge Faith Jenkins, Tracey Edmonds, Lisa Price and Bevy Smith To Be Honored At The National Urban League’ 5th Annual Women in Harmony Awards Luncheon

The National Urban League will presents the 5th Annual Women in Harmony Awards Luncheon. Taking place tofay in New Orleans, the red carpet celebration will take place behind the backdrop of the 30th Anniversary of The ESSENCE Festival of Culture–the nation’s most prominent African American cultural gathering of the year.

Held under the theme, A Celebration of Unity, Purpose and Courage, this year’s highly anticipated event aims to pay tribute to outstanding Black women who lead, create and transform our world.

Esteemed honorees are: Judge Faith Jenkins, Tracey Edmonds, Lisa Price and Bevy Smith. The luncheon will also feature dynamic performances by R&B sensation Carl Thomas and gospel star Koryn Hawthorne.

Other attendees will include Kenny Lattimore, Jenifer Lewis, Eric Benet, Beverly Bond, and U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

Artists who will take the stage include Carl Thomas, Koryn Hawthorne, and The NFL Players Choir.

In addition, attendees will have an opportunity to experience the Luncheon’s new Self Care Lounge which will feature make-up consultations from Danessa Myricks Beauty, premium lash applications by TheLouLuCollection, aspirational journals and books from Dream Bigger Now TODAY and many more beauty and wellness brands.

About Post Author