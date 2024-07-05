Student-Athletes In Georgia Provided Travel, Training Grants Presented By RACE

Thirty-three student-athletes in Georgia will have more opportunities to experience the joy and opportunities of high level competition thanks to travel and training grants from Get in the RACE, Inc. (“RACE”). These grants are in line with RACE’s mission to support children by enhancing access and equity for youth in all communities.

The mission of RACE is to assist in exposing, training and developing children from historically under-served communities in sporting activities in which they are, or have been, historically underrepresented. RACE seeks to close these opportunity gaps while supporting the continued growth of children in various spaces.

“While we do offer introductory experiences for children to explore activities which have been historically difficult to participate in, our mission is taking individuals from the organizations that already provide grassroot experiences and creating opportunities to develop some of the unique skills required for continued advancement in their activity of choice,” said Keishan Davis, founder and Chief Opportunity Officer of RACE.

Applicants submitted applications highlighting their experiences and accomplishments in their activity of choice as well as their educational achievements. Award recipients range in age from 11-18 and are from all over the metro Atlanta area.

There are two tennis playing awardees from Augusta, Georgia. Participant activities include baseball, tennis, gymnastics, competitive cheer and dance, swimming and even a race car driver. These awards are designed to help defray the cost of high level training, travel to regional, national and, in some cases, international competition.

RACE hopes that these grants will help develop well-rounded athletes who are prepared to take advantage of the numerous opportunities that their hard work can provide; including scholarships, or even professional careers should their nurtured skills lead in that direction. Ultimately, RACE looks to assist in developing individuals who have a healthy respect for our responsibility as servants to assist in the success of others in the community at large.

