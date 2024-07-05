Pinky Cole Keynotes At Founder To CEO Summit Hosted By BMAC, 1863 Ventures And The Ayars Agency

The Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), 1863 Ventures and The Ayars Agency Inc recently hosted the Founder to CEO Summit at The Ayars Agency in Atlanta, GA.

Over 150 people gathered for the transformative one-day business conference which featured a full day of 1863 Ventures programming designed to empower New Majority entrepreneurs to move from founders to CEOs, a fireside chat with Pinky Cole (American Entrepreneur) and Melissa Bradley (Founder of 1863 Ventures), a panel discussion featuring Willie “Prophet” Stiggers (BMAC Co-founder, President & CEO), Vanessa Anderson (Founder and President, AM PR Group) and Ashaunna Ayars (Founder, Ayars Agency / BMAC Board Member), and more.

“BMAC is proud to have helped power an event that aligns with our organization’s mission in creating equity and offering solutions to the economic injustice that Black entrepreneurs, leaders and Artists face,” said Willie “Prophet” Stiggers (BMAC Co-founder, President & CEO).

“As a founder and businesswoman, I was proud to help co-host and lead the Founder to CEO Summit. It was incredible to see the overwhelming response from aspiring business professionals and to help make impactful introductions onsite. The Ayars Agency was also thrilled to help support Plant Lady Juice Co with a grant to help sustain their impressive business. We can’t wait to see where everyone goes next,” said Ashaunna Ayars (Founder and Chief Marketer, Ayars Agency).

“Our thesis is that entrepreneurship is becoming an increasingly viable pathway for the New Majority to build wealth. 1863 aims to facilitate this trend by reducing barriers and risks for these founders nationwide. The Founder to CEO series is one of the many vehicles we use to create that change and impact,” said Melissa Bradley (Founder of 1863 Ventures).

Led by 1863 Ventures and Melissa Bradley, the event provided education on how to go from a founder to CEO, and covered topics including leveling up your mind and mindset, understanding and relating with your customers, building the roadmap to success, managing your finances and capital, and more.

BMAC, the Ayars Agency and AM PR also awarded local business, Plant Lady Juice Co, with a grant to help the business’s inventory and marketing efforts. A Black-owned and women-owned health and wellness company, Plant Lady Juice Co sources their ingredients from their local garden and from GA farmers, and provides libations and wellness services.

BMAC has created a number of programs to promote industry growth for future generations, including the HBCU TSU Music Business Accelerator and their upcoming summer internship in collaboration with Live Nation, BMAC Live. Recently, they hosted an inspiring conversation that discussed economic justice in Tennessee with Mayor Michael Tubbs (Founder of SEED, Founder of Mayors for a Guaranteed Income) and Rep. Justin J. Pearson (Tennessee State Representative), to announce their developing legislation for guaranteed income for underserved communities in Tennessee.

