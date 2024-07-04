SnapCo Celebrates 11 Years Of Community Building, Cultural Impact With Inaugural Fundraising Gala

The Solutions Not Punishment Collaborative (SnapCo) will hold its inaugural SnapCo Forever Gala as a call to action for SnapCo supporters, old and new, to continue celebrating and investing in Black trans leadership for years to come. With the theme “Make it Last”, the inaugural gala will occur on Saturday, July 13, 6:00 pm, at Factory Atlanta.

The gala will raise money for SnapCo’s Taking Care of Our Own Fund, a mutual aid project created in 2016 to provide urgent, life-impacting, health-sustaining support to Atlanta’s Black, trans, and queer communities, offering everything from emergency bailouts to housing, gender-affirming support and bill assistance.

“This event showcases Black and Trans excellence in all of its glory, shedding light on the role of community support in fueling our efforts to end violence against women, femmes, and trans people,” said Toni-Michelle Williams, SnapCo’s executive director. “Our commitment is unwavering and steadfast toward building a vibrant, radically inclusive metro Atlanta where all our people are resourced, safe and free.”

The evening will be an unforgettable experience hosted by actress and Emmy Award-nominee, Angelica Ross (FX’s Pose and American Horror Story), with special appearances by comedian Kia Comedy and STARZ’s “P Valley” breakout star Toni Bryce.

There will also be feature performances from queer artists Rahbi and D’Asia Blush Cassadine, a beautiful tribute to the late Juan Evans, and an exclusive exhibit, “Transformation Takes Time” showcasing SnapCo’s legacy and impact. Also, a few SnapCo Icons will be honored with a Snap4FreedomAward.

SnapCo’s donors are excited to attend the event, too. Nichelle Brunner, Program Officer at Borealis Philanthropy shares that “SNaPCo’s leadership and vision for Atlanta has not only impacted the folks of the city, but has laid the blueprint for the larger racial justice, criminal justice, and LGBTQ movements. Their work is transformative and inclusive, based in liberatory ideas, leading to reverberating effects for so many. It’s why Borealis continues to support and advocate for others to support their work.”

Other sponsors of the SnapCo Forever Gala include Wells Fargo, AntiRue Jewelry Company, Marguerite Casey Foundation, Georgia Equality, National Center for Civil and Human Rights, and the Atlanta Ballet to name a few.

SnapCo is looking to raise $11,000 to celebrate 11 years of its mission. Details on the full agenda, guest activities, and registration information are available at https://www.snap4freedom.org/gala. Sponsorship opportunities are available at https://www.snap4freedom.org/sponsor.

