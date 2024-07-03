The Memorial Foundation Assembles Faith Leaders, Social Justice Advocates For ‘King Conversations’

As a part of its Faith and Freedom Initiative, The Memorial Foundation, led by Harry Johnson, Sr., announced its upcoming King Conversations: Modern-Day Faith Leaders Advancing Social and Economic Justice event on Monday, July 8, 2024, in Washington, DC.

The one-day event will feature some of the country’s most prominent clergy, elected officials and social justice advocates discussing how modern-day social and economic justice intersect with Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s vision and hope for a more equitable society.

“Our mission at the Memorial Foundation has gone far beyond simply erecting a memorial to Dr. King,” Memorial Foundation president Harry Johnson, Sr. said. “The King Conversation series is an example of our commitment to assembling highly

respected thought leaders, community and social activists, and many others to not only talk about justice, equity, and inclusion but create an action plan.”

Confirmed speakers and panelists include National Council of Negro Women president, Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley, Rev. Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant, U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, U.S. Rep. Jasmin Crockett, Rev. Dr. Frederick Haynes III, Bishop Vashti

McKenzie, Rev. Dr. Joe Samuel Ratliff, Rev. Dr. Howard John Wesley and many others.

Rev. Dr. Zina Pierre will serve as moderator.

The event will be held at the Salamander Hotel in Washington, DC, and will start promptly at 9:00 a.m. and conclude at 2:00 p.m. Registration is free and open to the public. To view a full list of panelists and speakers and to register, visit

www.kingconversation.com/about.

