Jamie Foxx Opens Up About Mysterious Illness in Atlanta and Current Health Status [Video]

Following a recent sighting of actor/comedian Jamie Foxx, the 56-year-old star is sharing more information on the mysterious and serious illness that landed him in the hospital in Atlanta last year.

The actor explained to the fans that the condition that lead to a prolonged hospital stay followed by months of physical therapy admits that he was as surprised by the onslaught of the illness as his fans and the general public were. Foxx said he was experiencing a bad headache, and asked a friend for an Advil. He doesn’t recall anything after taking the painkiller until waking up 20 days later in a hospital with no recollection of what happened to him. He also intimated that the condition was neurological in nature.

“Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil. I was gone for 20 days,” Foxx says in the video. “I don’t remember anything. I’m in Atlanta, they told me… my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor. They gave me a cortisone shot.”

Foxx is apparently feeling pretty confident about his health prognosis and according to a close source he continues “… working really hard to get back to normal and has greatly improved since he first got to the facility.”

Foxx who was hospitalized in Atlanta in April of 2023, finally broke his silence on May 3 nearly three weeks after he was hospitalized for a mysterious “medical complication.” On Wednesday afternoon, the comedian and actor took to Instagram with a short message thanking fans for their love and support.

“I went through something I never thought I would go through. I know a lot of people [were] waiting or wanting to hear an update, but to be honest with you, I didn’t want you to see me like that man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through,” Foxx said in a video update.

He shared a picture of himself on Instagram and added the caption: “You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself … it’s been an unexpected dark journey … but I can see the light … ”

Foxx also thanked his fans who “reached out and sent well wishes and prayers,” and said he plans to thank everyone “personally.”

He added: “I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays.”

