Exclusive: Family Pursues Justice Against Middle School Coach Who Allegedly Strangled 13-Year-Old Student, Causing Him To Pass Out

Atlanta Public Schools (APS) is being held to the fire after an incident involving a teacher allegedly strangling a child occurred back in May.

Chennault Legal & Consulting Group has taken up the case for the family of 13-year-old Tavoris Johnson, a former student at Crawford Long Middle School, following the traumatic incident which took place on May 3.

The incident involved Coach Jimeriez Samuel, who allegedly strangled Tavoris, causing him to lose consciousness and memory. The legal firm, known for its expertise in civil rights litigation, is calling for APS to ensure the coach’s termination, accountability, and compensation for the pain and suffering caused.

Attorney Chennault, who is representing the family, also cited a violation of Tavoris’s constitutional rights under the 14th Amendment.

“Ms. Lomnick contacted us the first week of May, informing us that her son had been strangled by his teacher. Initially, she was told it was an incident where her son passed out. As Tavoris regained his memory, he recalled being choked by the coach. Friends corroborated his account,” Attorney Chennault said. “The school’s response has been inadequate, and APS must take accountability.”

On May 3, Cynteria Lomnick, Johnson’s mother, received a call from the school nurse informing her that her son had passed out due to an accident. When Lomnick arrived at the school, she found her son was unable to speak clearly.

“When I first got the call, I was in panic mode, not knowing what happened to my child. Seeing him unconscious and later learning he was strangled by a trusted adult was devastating. APS needs to take this seriously to prevent such incidents in the future,” Lomnick said.

On the day of, the school nurse explained that Coach Samuel had brought Johnson to the nurse’s office after he fell. Coach Samuel initially stated that Tavoris had been running around with friends and suddenly passed out while walking towards him.

However, Lomnick believed there was more to the story, “When I got there, I saw my child was conscious. I was relieved, but I was still concerned because we’re talking about a healthy 13 year old. There’s a medical history,” Lomnick stated.

Johnson was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent several medical tests and treatment for his injuries, including a gash on his lip and a swollen face. Initially, Johnson lost his short-term memory and could not recall the events leading up to his fall.

However, in the coming days he later remembered that Coach Samuel had come up behind him and put him in a headlock, causing him to pass out. Friends corroborated this account, stating that the coach had strangled Tavoris, leading to his unconsciousness.

On May 17th, Attorney Chennault sent a letter of representation to the Atlanta Public School System requesting video evidence of the incident, which APS has yet to provide. According to them, there are no cameras in the classrooms, only in the hallways.

On May 20th, Lomnick was contacted by the lead detective, who confirmed that Coach Samuel admitted to choking Johnson but claimed it was an accident.

“I feel like at the end of the day, if we don’t take it seriously as parents, they’re not going to take it seriously. And because of the fact that they’re not taking my case seriously, it’s bothering me,” Lomnick said.

Furthermore, Attorney Chennault plans to file a Section 1983 lawsuit against APS, citing the assault as a violation of Johnson’s constitutional rights under the Fourteenth Amendment’s substantive due process clause, which protects students from excessive corporal punishment by public school officials.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated situation. Witnesses have allegedly confirmed that Coach Samuel has previously strangled other children. Chennault Legal & Consulting Group is also holding APS liable under Monell’s liability for a pattern of inaction and deliberate indifference to the abuse.

Additionally, the legal team is seeking a comprehensive review of the entire APS faculty and staff policies. Following the incident, Johnson is showing signs of post-traumatic stress disorder and is currently undergoing therapy.

Tavoris Johnson, reflecting on his experience, said, “I was surprised because we always used to play, but he took it overboard this time. I want him to take accountability for what he did to me.”

The demand letter calls for a comprehensive investigation into Coach Samuel’s abusive behavior towards Johnson and other children, mandatory de-escalation training for APS teachers and staff before the start of the 2024-2025 school year, and $1 million in financial damages for Tavoris Johnson.

Attorney Chennault emphasized the need for community support: “We urge the community to share our story and put pressure on APS to right the wrongs. Tavoris has been severely impacted by this incident, showing signs of early PTSD. It’s crucial for APS to address this issue thoroughly,” Chennault said.

As Tavoris Johnson’s family and his legal team continue to fight for justice, they’re aiming to ensure these types of incidents are not repeated and that those responsible are held accountable.

Atlanta Public School Systems emailed the following statement to ADW regarding the case, “As this is a pending legal matter, Atlanta Public Schools has no comment at this time.”

