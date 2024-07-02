YSL Trial On Hold, Judge Ural Glanville Faces Recusal Following Secret Meeting With Witness

The drama continues in the YSL trial 100 days after its initial start. Judge Ural Glanville announced that the trial will be put on hold until another judge decides if he should be recused.

The motion to have Glanville removed from the trial came from Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steel who spoke out on June 10 after an ex-parte meeting between the judge, prosecutor and a witness.

Steel was upset that the defense was not present as Glanville and the prosecution questioned witness Kenneth “Lil Woody” Copeland during a private meeting.

Glanville wanted to know how Steel found out about the meeting, but Steel refused to give up any information on his source. As a result, Glanville held Steel in contempt and ordered him to report to the notorious Fulton County Jail. Steel was sentenced to 20 days in jail, but never served any time after the Georgia Supreme Court reversed the decision.

On July 1, Glanville announced that another judge will review if he should be recused. It’s unclear how long the trial will be put on hold as another judge decides Glanville’s fate.

This isn’t the first time the highly-publicized trial was placed on hold. In December 2023, Glanville suspended proceedings after defendant Shannon Stillwell was stabbed multiple times inside of the Fulton County Jail.

Stillwell is facing multiple charges including two counts of murder; two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity; two counts of possession of a firearm by convicted felon previously convicted of felony involving the use or possession of a firearm; and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; and conspiracy to violate RICO.

Stillwell is being charged along with rapper Young Thug.

Incarcerated since May 2022, Young Thug was arrested along with fellow rapper Gunna and other members of YSL (Young Slime Life). They were charged with the RICO Act by Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis.

