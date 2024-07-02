‘Project 2025’ Trends After Taraji P. Henson’s Comments At BET Awards

Photo: Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson’s call to the BET Awards audience to do their research ahead of the 2024 presidential election appears to have been successful.

On Sunday (June 30), Henson hosted the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, where she urged the audience to stay informed on new laws and Project 2025, a collection of policy proposals that outline how former President Donald Trump would transform the federal government if reelected.

“Time for us to play chess, not checkers,” Henson said. “It’s about making decisions that will affect us as human beings. Our careers, our next generations to come. Did you know that it is now a crime to be homeless? Pay attention. It’s not a secret. Look it up. They are attacking our most vulnerable citizens. The Project 2025 plan is not a game. Look it up.”

Preach @TarajiPHenson! Project 2025 is a REAL threat to all of us. Every part of it is a wrecking ball for our lives, our families, and our rights. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/D0ovXno6xo — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) July 1, 2024

According to reports, Google searches for “Project 2025” skyrocketed following Henson’s comments at the BET Awards.

Proposals included in Project 2025, a 920-page document, include gutting the Environmental Protection Agency and Food and Drug Administration and cutting the Department of Education.

Social media users thanked Henson for warning the country about Project 2025 ahead of the election.

“Thank you Taraji P Henson well done people please 🙏🏽 read they republicans are trying take all our rights we will have nothing,” one TikTok user wrote.

“It’s about time an actress/actor used their platform to make us aware. So I Googled it and yeah vote, 💙” another user said.