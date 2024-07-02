Mielle Organics Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary, Releasing Exclusive Athleisure Collaboration With Actively Black

Mielle Organics, a trailblazing name in the haircare industry, is marking its 10-year anniversary with an exciting new partnership.

The brand’s founder, Monique Rodriguez, recently unveiled a collaboration with the athleisure brand Actively Black, alongside the introduction of the exclusive “Mielle Pink” Pantone shade.

Reflecting on the brand’s journey, Rodriguez shared, “Starting a decade ago in my kitchen with a single product, Mielle has grown into the fastest-growing Black-founded, woman-led multicultural hair care brand. As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we remain committed to innovation, expanding our portfolio, and creating memorable experiences for our community. Our new collaboration with Actively Black and the official launch of ‘Mielle Pink’ are just the beginning of our exciting journey ahead.”

The celebratory clothing collection, featuring the exclusive “Mielle Pink,” will be available from June 26, 2024, to August 2, 2024, on activelyblack.com. Items in the collection range from $20 to $90, making it accessible to a wide audience.

Lanny Smith, the founder of Actively Black, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, “Monique and Melvin are trailblazers who share our commitment to uplifting Black communities and operating in excellence.”

He added: “To see Black founders start from humble beginnings and overcome the challenges and obstacles to achieving their dream is an inspiration to me personally. I am beyond honored to celebrate this milestone with our Mielle x Actively Black Collaboration,” said Smith.

In addition to the collaboration, Mielle has partnered with Pantone Color to trademark “Mielle Pink” as a Pantone color. Omar Goff, President of Mielle, highlighted the significance of this move, stating, “Establishing ‘Mielle Pink’ as a Pantone color is our way of trademarking a shade that has become synonymous with our brand and packaging. This unique color reinforces our brand’s identity and market presence.”

This partnership not only commemorates Mielle Organics’ 10-year milestone but also underscores the brand’s dedication to innovation and community. The popular hair care brand aims to use this collaboration to promote health and wellness within the Black community.

Mielle has more surprises in store, including an immersive experience at the upcoming Essence Festival of Culture, happening July 4 – July 7 in New Orleans. Attendees are invited to explore the Mielleverse, an interactive activation that celebrates diverse beauty and sisterhood through the brand’s decade-long history and innovative collections.

Through its collaboration with Actively Black and the introduction of “Mielle Pink,” Mielle Organics is establishing new benchmarks in the beauty and fashion industries, honoring the culture while continuing to embrace its promising future.

