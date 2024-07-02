Hammonds House Museum Receives $100k Grant from The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts

Hammonds House Museum has received a $100k grant from The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts to help support their exhibitions and programming from the summer of 2024 through the summer of 2026. Upcoming exhibitions will include art from the Hammonds House Museum permanent collection and artwork by national and international artists of African American descent as well as artists throughout the African diaspora.

“Hammonds House Museum is an important resource and cultural center for Atlanta and the greater South,” says Rachel Bers, Program Director, The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. “We are proud to support the community engagement and critical awareness it brings to powerful, resonant work by Black artists in the region and beyond.”

“We’re incredibly grateful to receive this major grant from The Andy Warhol Foundation,” states Donna Watts-Nunn, Managing Director of Hammonds House Museum. “This funding will empower us to elevate our curatorial projects, strengthen community partnerships, and bring world-class exhibitions and engaging events to our community. It’s a wonderful opportunity to expand our reach and impact.”

“Receiving the grant from The Andy Warhol Foundation is a transformative milestone,” adds Halima Taha, Artistic Chair of Hammonds House Museum. “This generous support will elevate our curatorial and programmatic vision, empowering us to expand our artistic horizons, foster innovation, and engage our community in profound ways. With this partnership, we are poised to create bold, thought-provoking exhibitions and experiences that will resonate deeply with our audiences and enrich Atlanta’s cultural landscape.”

In accordance with Andy Warhol’s will, the mission of The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts is the advancement of the visual arts. The foundation manages a dynamic grants program while also preserving Warhol’s legacy through creative and responsible licensing policies and extensive scholarly research for ongoing catalogue raisonné projects. To date, the foundation has given nearly $300 million in cash grants to over 1,000 arts organizations across the country and abroad and has donated 52,786 works of art to 322 institutions worldwide. For more information, visit the website: warholfoundation.org.

Hammonds House Museum is a 501(c)3 arts organization whose mission is to celebrate and share the cultural diversity and important legacy of artists of African descent. The former residence of the late Dr. Otis Thrash Hammonds, a prominent Atlanta physician and passionate arts patron, the museum is in a beautiful Victorian home at 503 Peeples Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Hammonds House Museum’s exhibitions are supported by public programs and community engagement activities which serve as companions to the work and are opportunities for people to have a deeper experience with the artwork. For information about upcoming events, to join the mailing list, become a member, or plan your visit, go to the website: hammondshouse.org.

