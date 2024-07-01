Vivica A. Fox Amongst Esteemed Honorees At The Vision Community Foundation’s White Tie Gala, Hosted By Cynthia Bailey

The Vision Community Foundation hosted its 12th annual White Tie Gala at the Atlanta Marriott Buckhead Hotel & Conference Center on June 28.

This exclusive event, themed “White Tie Sparkle Haute Couture,” brought together award-winning entertainers, global leaders, and entrepreneurs to celebrate outstanding achievements in the arts, media, ministry, community service, and government arenas.

Bishop Oliver Clyde Allen, III, the Senior Pastor of The Vision Cathedral of Atlanta, and best-selling author, spearheaded this event. It was part of the larger iElevate National Conference, which ran from June 26th to June 30th, under the theme “Evolve.”

The conference aimed to enlighten, empower, and educate attendees on various social relevance and spiritual elevation topics.

]The illustrious host for the evening was model, TV personality, actress, and philanthropist Cynthia Bailey. In an exclusive interview with ADW, Bailey shared her excitement about hosting the gala: “I am an ally to the gay community and love using my platform to support. I’m here to show love, keep the conversation going, and show my support.”

Guests at the gala were treated to an exclusive Fashion Designers Hall of Fame Atelier exhibit featuring fashion designers Octavius Terry, August Fulton, and Tim Arrington. The event showcased the best in haute couture and celebrated the intersection of fashion and philanthropy.

The gala honored several distinguished individuals and organizations for their exceptional contributions. Vivica A. Fox, NAACP Image Award Winner, received the Ultimate Icon Award. It was presented by her “The Lost Holiday” co-star, Jussie Smollett. Fox expressed her gratitude, saying, “It’s about damn time. I’m just in a really good space right now, and it feels really good.”

Hailee Sahar, a trans advocate and actress, was recognized for her work in the LGBTQ community. Sahar, who starred in FX’s Pose, emphasized the importance of her advocacy: “The most rewarding part is living in the moment and knowing that everything we do collectively is a part of our history.”

Other esteemed honorees included:

– Preston Mitchum (Bravo TV’s Summer House Martha’s Vineyard)

– Jayye Michael (Rising Musical Artist)

– Gocha Hawkins (Restaurateur and Television Personality)

– Dashawn Usher (Founder of MOBI and Director at GLAAD)

– Jash Jay (Celebrity DJ)

– SpeakOut Inc. (National Organization for Black Gay Men)

– K. Keith (Founder of Gaye Magazine)

– David Robinson (Celebrity Publicist, Founder of The David Brand)

– Otis and Tim Knight (Owners of Balmori Balmori Artisan Perfume)

The White Tie Gala not only celebrated individual achievements but also highlighted the importance of community and support. Cynthia Bailey expressed her hopes for the evening: “I think we’re just going to have a good time. More than anything, I’m just really excited to congratulate all the honorees tonight.”

The Vision Community Foundation’s White Tie Gala continues to be a beacon of excellence, bringing together diverse talents and recognizing those who have made significant impacts in their fields.

