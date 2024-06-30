Black Music Action Coalition To Host Founder to CEO Summit in Atlanta, Pinky Cole Keynotes

Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), in partnership with 1863 Ventures and The Ayars Agency Inc, will host the Founder to CEO Summit in Atlanta.

The inspiring conference will focus on industry expansion and the importance of intentional growth, with a fireside chat featuring Pinky Cole (American Entrepreneur), as well as a panel discussion featuring Willie “Prophet” Stiggers (BMAC Co-founder, President & CEO), Melissa Bradely (1863 Ventures, CEO and Founder) and Ashaunna Ayars (Founder of Ayars Agency). The lecture style gathering will discuss the complexities and challenges of owning a business and offer practical steps to maximize productivity.

One of BMAC’s core values is working directly with industry professionals to create equity and offer solutions to the economic injustice and barriers that Black entrepreneurs, leaders, and artists face.

The advocacy organization has created a number of programs to promote industry growth for future generations, including the HBCU TSU Music Business Accelerator and their upcoming summer internship in collaboration with Live Nation, BMAC Live.

Recently, they hosted an inspiring conversation that discussed economic justice in Tennessee with Mayor Michael Tubbs (Founder of SEED, Founder of Mayors for a Guaranteed Income) and Rep. Justin J. Pearson (Tennessee State Representative), to announce their developing legislation for guaranteed income for underserved communities in Tennessee.

