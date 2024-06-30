Atlanta Film ‘The Knee Touch’ Wins Best Performance Award At 2024 Ann Arbor Black Film Festival

The Knee Touch directed by Miles Triplett won the Best Performance Award at the 2024 Ann Arbor Black Film Festival for the work of Brianna Robinson playing “Adrienne” and Miles Triplett cast as “Corn.”

Produced by SVS Productions, an Atlanta based production company that “builds DOPE content that people actually want to watch” continually builds new feature films, some of which are currently playing on popular streaming platforms like Peacock.

The Knee Touch is a short-form romantic comedy, where 2 friends, Brandon and Corn scramble to keep 3 women away from each other at a celebratory party.

Miles Triplett discovered his love for filmmaking in 2010 and has since produced the #1 most viral film on Tubi. Miles uses his production company to use the healing art of comedy to bring comfort and joy to others.

The judges Fred Culpepper, Carol Gibson, Elizabeth Jones and Alex Luna deliberated and announced the winners of this year’s festival, celebrating a remarkable lineup of films that highlight diverse stories and voices within the Black community.

The festival has honored films across various categories, showcasing exemplary talent and creativity.

View the description of the award below:

Best Performance: “The Knee Touch” with Miles Triplett & Brianna Robinson (Atlanta, Georgia) Miles Triplett and Brianna Robinson deliver an unforgettable performance of sweet hilarity in the screwball style, earning the Best Performance award for their compelling portrayal of a nuanced and tickling story.

