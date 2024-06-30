Atlanta Attorneys Joyce Gist Lewis And R. Gary Spencer Elected To State Bar Of Georgia’s Executive Committee

Joyce Gist Lewis of Krevolin & Horst LLC in Atlanta was elected, and R. Gary Spencer of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in Atlanta was re-elected to serve on the Executive Committee of the 55,000-member State Bar of Georgia on June 8 during the organization’s Annual Meeting.

Lewis serves in the Atlanta Judicial Circuit, Post 12 seat on the Board of Governors of the State Bar, representing Fulton County. She earned her law degree from Georgia State University College of Law and was admitted to the State Bar in 1999. Her law practice experience includes serving as lead counsel for claims involving business litigation, employment discrimination defense and election law.

Spencer serves in the Atlanta Circuit, Post 13 seat on the Board of Governors. He is a graduate of Howard University Law School and joined the State Bar in 1992. He serves as vice chair of both the Seeking Equal Justice and Addressing Racism and Racial Bias Committee and the Disciplinary Rules Committee and is a member of the Attorney Wellness Committee and Bike Law Section of the State Bar.

The Board of Governors of the State Bar elects six of its members to serve on the Executive Committee with the organization’s officers. The Executive Committee meets monthly and exercises the power of the Board of Governors when the board is not in session.

The State Bar of Georgia, with offices in Atlanta, Savannah and Tifton, was established in 1964 by Georgia’s Supreme Court as the successor to the Georgia Bar Association, founded in 1884. All lawyers licensed to practice in Georgia belong to the State Bar. Its more than 55,000 members work together to strengthen the constitutional promise of justice for all, promote principles of duty and public service among Georgia’s lawyers, and administer a strict code of legal ethics.

