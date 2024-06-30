Afro Nation 2024: Lil Wayne And Hip-Hop’s Connection To Afrobeats

Afro Nation 2024 will bring Afrobeats culture to the forefront while also adding elements of R&B and hip-hop. Set to take place on Aug. 17-18 at the historic Bedrock’s Douglass site in Detroit, Lil Wayne will serve as one of the headlining acts of Afro Nation.

Lil Wayne’s presence at Afro Nation is not an anomaly, hip-hop’s strong connection to Afrobeats is evident when looking at the success of the genres’ collaborations. Here’s a breakdown of some of the top collaborations between hip-hop and Afrobeats artists over the past few years.

Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage: “Sittin’ On Top of the World”

With a sample of Brandy’s “Top Of The World,” Burna Boy and Atlanta rapper 21 Savage released one of the biggest hit singles of 2023. During the 2024 Grammy Awards, Burna Boy and 21 Savage were joined on stage by Brandy for a historic performance. Burna Boy became the first Afrobeats artist to perform at the Grammys.

Future feat. Tems and Drake: “Wait For U”

Future, Drake, and Tems achieved perfection with the 2022 hit that reached the top of the charts. With Tems melodic chorus serving as the backbone of the ATL Jacob-produced track, Future and Drake share their stories of love and lost. The song catapulted Tems’ career and paved the way for highly-anticipated debut album, Born in the Wild.

Victor Thompson feat. Gunna: “This Year”

Victor Thompson called on Atlanta rapper Gunna for the remix of “This Year.” The song is a surprising twist for Gunna who often leans on Trap music and the Atlanta sound. But with “This Year,” Gunna and Victor Thompson trade verses on spirituality and praising God. “This Year” stands as one of the most inspirational songs of 2024.

Davido feat. Nicki Minaj: “Holy Ground”

On “Holy Ground,” Davido and Nicki Minaj share details of honoring their significant other by comparing them to a Holy Ground, Timbuktu. “‪If she was a city, she be Timbuktu, My holy ground wey me I run to,” Davido raps. “Holy Ground” became one of the most streamed songs in Nigeria in 2020.

Along with Lil Wayne, other artists who will perform at Afro Nation 2024 include Rema, PartyNextDoor, Adekunle Gold, Ayra Starr, Kash Doll, Amaarae, Ruger, King Promise, Scorpion Kings, Uncle Waffles, Musa Keys, DBN Gogo, Kelvin Momo, TXC, Kamo Mphela, 2WoBunnies, and DJ Moma.

For more information, visit Afro Nation.



