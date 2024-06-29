Digital Daily

Washington D.C. Council Approves Funding For Reparations Task Force

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

The Washington, D.C. city council has approved funding to develop a reparations task force to address the effects of slavery.

According to the Washington Post, the D.C. Council approved $1.5 million of the city’s $21 billion budget in 2025 to go towards the task force.

The allocation of funding comes after a bill was introduced by council member Kenyan McDuffie to create the task force aimed at developing reparations for Black residents “directly wronged and traumatized by the ills of slavery, Jim Crow, and structural and institutional racism,”

The legislation would also “require the commissioner of the Department of Insurance, Securities, and Banking to create a a slavery-era database of slaveholding records, including life insurance policies on enslaved persons,” NBC News reports.

In a statement, McDuffie said: “Having the funding included in the budget to establish the creation of the commission, to do all the research that’s going to be required to develop potential proposals, is absolutely critical to moving it forward.”

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content
Verified by MonsterInsights