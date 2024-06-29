1800 Tequila’s ‘Taste Tiendita’ Comes To Atlanta, Celebrating Mexican Culture On Tour

On May 2nd, 1800 Tequila kicked off its annual 1800 Taste Tiendita, a vibrant pop-up event celebrating the richness of Mexican and Mexican-American culture through music, fashion, art, food, and, naturally, tequila.

Now in its second year, the event has evolved into a nationwide tour, bringing the best of Mexican taste to cities like Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, New York City, and San Francisco. The tour recently made its stop in Atlanta, bringing rich Mexican culture to Pullman Yards.

Each stop on the tour features local emerging Mexican and Mexican-American artists and brands, offering a unique experience in every city.

The weather was beautiful, hot, and sunny, setting the perfect backdrop for the lively event. The centerpiece of the 1800 Taste Tiendita was a massive Mac truck, creatively transformed into a bustling bodega, or “tiendita” in Spanish.

This mobile tiendita offered a delightful array of treats, including Mexican candy, handcrafted old fashioneds, and refreshing slushies, delighting attendees and adding to the festive atmosphere. The tiendita also featured a hidden speakeasy inside a freezer, which provided a creative way to cool down, especially now during the hot summer months.

The event drew a sizable and enthusiastic crowd. Food trucks encircled the venue, serving up beloved Mexican staples such as tacos, elote, and quesadillas. The tantalizing aromas and vibrant flavors of these dishes provided a true taste of Mexican cuisine.

Throughout the event, attendees were treated to a rich tapestry of experiences. Local artists showcased their talents with fashion displays and art exhibitions celebrating the creativity and cultural heritage of the Mexican and Mexican-American communities.

The combination of these elements created an immersive and unforgettable event, highlighting the diverse contributions of these cultures to the broader American tapestry.

As the 1800 Taste Tiendita continues its tour across the United States, it promises to bring the same level of excitement and cultural celebration to each city it visits. This event not only showcases the vibrant traditions and contemporary innovations of Mexican culture but also fosters a sense of community and pride among participants.

Whether savoring a refreshing slushie, enjoying a handmade old fashioned, or indulging in the flavors of authentic Mexican cuisine, attendees are sure to find something to love at the 1800 Taste Tiendita.

This summer, 1800 Tequila’s pop-up is the place to be for anyone looking to experience the best in Mexican and Mexican-American taste.

About Post Author