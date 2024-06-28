Oklahoma Superintendent Orders Bible Integration In School Curriculum, Sparking Controversy

In a bold and controversial move, Oklahoma Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters has mandated the incorporation of the Bible “as an instructional support into the curriculum” for grades 5 through 12 across the state.

“Adherence to this mandate is compulsory,” wrote Superintendent Walters. “Further instructions for monitoring and reporting on this implementation for the 2024/25 school year will be forthcoming. Immediate and strict compliance is expected.”

The announcement has provoked strong reactions, particularly from Democratic lawmakers and advocacy groups supporting the separation of church and state. Walters made the announcement during the monthly state board of education meeting.

Walters’ announcement comes just two days after the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled against a contract that would have established the nation’s first religious-based charter school, the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School. The court found the contract violated both state and federal laws. Although Walters was not directly involved in the case, he has been vocal in his criticism of the court’s decision.

Citing broad authority under Title 70 of Oklahoma Statutes, Walters stated that the mandate aligns with state educational standards approved in May 2019. These standards were updated under the supervision of Joy Hofmeister, the then-state superintendent of schools. Walters’ directive emphasizes that Oklahoma law already permits the use of Bibles in classrooms and supports their use as educational tools.

In his letter, Walters described the Bible as “one of the most historically significant books and a cornerstone of Western civilization, along with the Ten Commandments.” He emphasized its relevance to the study of history, civilization, ethics, and comparative religion, noting its substantial influence on Western civilization. Walters also mentioned that the state education department might supply teaching materials to ensure uniformity in Bible instruction.

Despite Walters’ assertions, the directive has faced substantial backlash. The Oklahoma chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-OK) was among the first to voice opposition. “We adamantly oppose any requirements that religion be forcefully taught or required as a part of lesson plans in public schools,” CAIR-OK Executive Director Adam Soltani said. “Requiring religious scripture, regardless of which one it may be, to be incorporated into lessons in our schools is a clear violation of the Constitution’s establishment clause and infringes on the rights of our students and their families.”

State Representative Mickey Dollens, a Democrat from Oklahoma City, criticized the superintendent for not addressing more pressing educational issues. “Requiring a Bible in every classroom does not improve Oklahoma’s ranking as 49th in education,” Dollens said. “Ryan Walters should focus on educating students, not evangelizing them.”

Similarly, Tulsa Representatives Melissa Provenzano and John Waldron, both Democrats serving on the state legislature’s education committee, advised school districts to adhere to existing state laws regarding religious instruction.

Provenzano stated, “We know from the outcome of SQ 790 that Oklahomans are overwhelmingly against using public dollars to fund religious purposes. The Oklahoma Constitution is very clear on what is allowed when it comes to public education.”

Rachel Laser, president and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, labeled Walters’ order as “textbook Christian Nationalism.” Laser accused Walters of “abusing the power of his public office to impose his religious beliefs on everyone else’s children.”

As the debate continues, the implementation of Walters’ mandate remains a contentious issue. While the directive aims to integrate the Bible into the educational framework, its execution and the broader implications for religious freedom and educational standards will remain at the center of the conversation.

About Post Author