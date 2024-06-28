Media Mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson to Headline Invest Fest

Nipsey Hussle Foundation, Microsoft, and EYL Team Up to Award $100,000 Business Grant to One Lucky Entrepreneur at Invest Fest

Superstar Business and Financial Leaders Steve Harvey, T.I., Pinky Cole, Wyclef, Will Packer, Lauren London, Stephen A. Smith, Daymond John, and more announced as Speakers at Invest Fest’s Power-Packed Conference

Earn Your Leisure is proud to announce Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as one of the keynote speakers at Invest Fest 2024, taking place from August 23-25, 2024, in Atlanta, GA at the Georgia Congress Conference Center. This year’s Invest Fest promises to be the most dynamic and influential yet, featuring an all-star lineup of business moguls and cultural icons, including Steve Harvey, Daymond John, Lauren London, Steve Stoute, T.I., Don Peebles, Stephen A. Smith, Monica, Rashad Billal and Troy Millings of Earn Your Leisure, Black Sam, Terrence J, Zaytoven, Co-Founder of Invest Fest-Matt “The Mortgage Guy” Garland and more.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson: A Visionary Leader Taking The Stage

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, renowned for his groundbreaking achievements in the music industry and his prolific success as a businessman, will share his invaluable insights and experiences at Invest Fest 2024. From his historic record deals and $100 million Vitamin Water payout to his acclaimed “Power” series on Starz, sold-out global G-Unit tour, and the recent launch of G-Unit Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana, Jackson embodies the entrepreneurial spirit and resilience that Invest Fest celebrates.

Jackson is a visionary and influential figure, known for his resilient and dynamic approach to business and entertainment. A true trailblazer, he has demonstrated innovative and strategic thinking throughout his iconic career which has made him a multifaceted powerhouse, empowering countless individuals and transforming industries with his pioneering efforts.

“Having 50 Cent as our headliner is huge because his journey from music to business shows what’s possible with hard work and smart decisions. He’ll inspire and motivate everyone to achieve their financial goals”, says Rashad Bilal of Earn Your Leisure.

A Powerhouse Lineup of Business Legends

Invest Fest 2024 will bring together top entrepreneurs and industry leaders who have made significant and highly successful impacts across various fields. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from and be inspired by: Steve Harvey, Daymond John, Lauren London, Steve Stoute, T.I., Real-Estate Developer Mogul- Don Peebles, Stephen A. Smith, Monica, Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings of Earn Your Leisure, Co-founder of The Marathon Clothing and brother of Nipsey Hussle-Black Sam, Pinky Cole, Will Packer, Will.I.Am, Terrence J, Super Producer and Entrepreneur-Zaytoven, Matt “The Mortgage Guy” Garland, Ian Dunlap, Ariane Simone and more.

Troy Millings of Earn Your Leisure states, “50 Cent heading Invest Fest 2024 really encompasses everything the event was designed for; to be a powerful intersection of culture and financial empowerment. His journey from artist to entrepreneur exemplifies the transformative impact of financial literacy and business acumen that one can develop throughout a career. We’re excited for him to share that evolution at this year’s event”.

Drawing 20,000 Attendees daily, and even more expected this year. Invest Fest 2023 was a monumental success, attracting over 20,000 attendees per day, all eager to gain knowledge about financial literacy and economic empowerment. The event featured insightful panels, workshops, and life-changing networking opportunities that left a lasting impact.

Building on this success, Invest Fest 2024 promises to be even bigger and better. Attendees can look forward to an array of new and expanded offerings, such as:

* Enhanced Networking Opportunities: Facilitated meet-and-greets, VIP sessions, and exclusive events designed to foster meaningful connections.

* Interactive Workshops: Hands-on sessions covering the latest trends and strategies in A.I., entrepreneurship, investment, and financial planning.

* Pitch Competitions: Aspiring entrepreneurs will have the chance to present their business ideas to a panel of industry experts and compete for significant funding opportunities, including the $100,000 business grant from the Nipsey Hussle Foundation in partnership with Microsoft and a HBCU scholarship competition.

* Expanded Exhibit Hall: Showcasing innovative products, services, and technologies that can help attendees take their businesses to the next level.

* Celebrity Keynote and Speaker Sessions: Gain insights and inspiration from leading figures in business, entertainment, and beyond.

The Viral Success of Earn Your Leisure: Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings of Earn Your Leisure have become global megastars, revolutionizing the way financial literacy is approached and understood. Their viral podcast-Earn Your Leisure and Market Mondays, co-hosted with Ian Dunlap, has garnered millions of views and followers. Rashad and Troy have hosted conferences worldwide, including Europe, Africa, Canada, and across the United States, educating thousands of guests on financial empowerment and investment strategies.

The Marathon Must Continue: $100,000 Business Grant, Elevating the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

In partnership with Earn Your Leisure and Microsoft, the Nipsey Hussle Foundation will be awarding a $100,000 business grant to one exceptional entrepreneur at Invest Fest 2024. This grant will be awarded to the winner of a pitch competition held during the event, providing a life-changing opportunity for an emerging business leader to bring their vision to life and contribute to their community’s economic growth. Microsoft will also provide these leaders with state-of-the-art AI business tools that will enable maximum growth.

About Invest Fest 2024: Invest Fest 2024 aims to be a transformative experience that will provide the tools, knowledge, and inspiration needed to take control for a successful financial future featuring a series of keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities designed to empower individuals and businesses alike.

For more information about Invest Fest 2024, register, or to explore the grant/scholarship opportunities, please visit Investfest.com

