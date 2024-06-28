Kamala Harris Proves She Is the ‘Best Weapon’ Dems, White House Have After Debate Debacle

As Barak Sellers said in the lead up to the presidential debate – on CNN which abruptly denied access to all Black media to debate in Atlanta – “According to the great American poet Mike Tyson, ‘Everybody has a plan – until they’re punched in the face.”

No doubt. The handful of Black political experts on camera and on stage speaking to media that includes over 800 journalists from every corner – with the exception of the Black Press who were not permitted access – are expected to deliver blow-by-blow commentary.

So as Vice President Kamala Harris departs Los Angeles this morning for political stops in Las Vegas, NV and Salt Lake City, UT, following a heated post-debate interview with Anderson Cooper she robustly defended President Biden’s record in office and reminded Americans the November election is about performance in office, not in one on-air debate

“It was a slow start. That’s obvious to everyone. I’m not going to debate that point,” Harris said in an interview on CNN following the debate. “I’m talking about the choice for November. I’m talking about one of the most important elections in our collective lifetime.”

Still, the odds that Kamala Harris ends up the Democratic presidential nominee for 2024 are, in my view, higher after the debate than they were before it.

The Democratic National Convention is at the end of August. After Thursday night’s debate debacle, she could possibly become the Democratic nominee if President Biden decides to step aside and direct delegates already committed to him to vote for Harris. And with all of the names being bandied about to replace him; including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Georgia’s own Sen. Raphael Warnock, and maybe even Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, it would be detrimental for Democrats to overlook her select the next White dem on the list.

Other highlights; Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump appeared at the debate as a Biden surrogate. She is no fan of her uncle’s either.

