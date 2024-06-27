Zaccharie Risacher Picked No. 1, Jeezy Performs At Atlanta Hawks NBA Draft Party

The Atlanta Hawks celebrated the NBA Draft by hosting a party that featured a performance by Jeezy. On June 26, all eyes was on Atlanta as the team held the No.1 for the first time since 1975.

Although the official NBA Draft took place at Barclay’s Center in New York, the Hawks hosted a party at State Farm Arena. Prior to his performance, Jeezy shared his thoughts on draft night festivities.

“It’s a celebration for us all, hopefully it will help bring some wins home so I’m here..I’m bringing A-Town love and energy,” Jeezy said.

Jeezy performed “Go Getta,” “I Luv It,” and ending his show with the Atlanta anthem, “Put On.”

Moments after Jeezy’s performance, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced the first pick. The Atlanta Hawks decided to pick Zaccharie Risacher, the forward from France.

“We’re thrilled about taking Zaccharie. He has the ability to play on both sides of the ball, he’s a versatile defender, a really good shooter and a high-IQ type player,” said Hawks General Manager Landry Fields. “The amount of development he has had up until this point is fantastic and he’s only 19. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him and his family to Atlanta.”

Risacher becomes Atlanta’s second first overall pick in the common draft era (since 1966) and the club’s highest selection in 19 years. He becomes the 15th international player to be selected first overall, joining Wembanyama in 2023. Both Risacher and Wembanyama did not play basketball at a U.S. college, marking the first time in the modern draft era such a player has been selected first overall in back-to-back drafts.

