Trump Calls Into Black Business Roundtable At Barbershop Ahead Of Atlanta Debate

One day prior to the Trump-Biden debate, Trump’s campaign held a Black American Business Leader Roundtable at Rocky’s Barbershop located in Atlanta. The event occurred ahead of today’s debate, which is set to take place at CNN.

The discussion was moderated by U.S. Representative Byron Donalds, and featured figures like former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson and Congressman Wesley Hunt.

Former President Donald Trump actually called in during the discussion, touching on an array of topics. One of those topics being the surge in support he claims to have received from the Black community from his mugshot.

“The mugshot is the best ever—it just beat Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra by a lot,” Trump said. “Since it happened, the support among the Black community and the Hispanic community has skyrocketed. It’s been very nice to see. The truth is it’s really a lovely thing when I see that, we have great support now in the Black community.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has suggested that his legal troubles have garnered more adoration for him from the Black community. In February, he told a group of Black conservatives, “A lot of people said that’s why the Black people liked me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against.”

Many of his claims didn’t escape criticism online. X user, BMB Empower Network, posted, “It is truly disheartening to witness #Trump’s belief that his #mugshot will secure him the support of the #blackcommunity, rather than focusing on implementing effective policies. The #Trumpcampaign recently organized a roundtable discussion at an #Atlanta #barbershop, yet Trump himself was absent. Instead, some of his #black supporters were present, including #tapdancers. This situation is quite unfortunate.”

Another user, HYYERlearning, commented, “In an ATL barbershop… Trump touts his mugshot as to why he has more black support… this man don’t respect yall.”

Trump’s mugshot, which marked a historical first for a former U.S. president, was taken in August 2023 as he faced 13 felony counts related to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

The mugshot was taken after his booking at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia. Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing, labeling the case as a political witch hunt.

During the Black American Business Leader Roundtable, Trump also addressed economic issues, specifically the price of gasoline. One panelist stated how Black Americans would vote for Trump if he got the price of gas under $1. “I don’t know if I can guarantee $1 But we’re gonna get it as low as we can,” Trump said.

We’ll see what influences today’s debate, which happens to be in the crucial battleground state of Georgia, has on the 2024 election.

