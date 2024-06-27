Disinformation On Social Media Targeting Black Voters Increases Ahead Of 2024 Election

Influencers and popular podcasts are playing a significant role in spreading election disinformation among Black voters, according to a recent report by Onyx Impact, a nonprofit dedicated to combating disinformation within the Black community.

This extensive study, touted as the first of its kind to deeply analyze disinformation targeting Black America, highlights how nearly 40 million Americans are being consistently exposed to false and misleading narratives across various social media platforms.

The report identifies six core online networks that are instrumental in this disinformation campaign. Inside the report, conservative commentators like Candace Owens are listed among the most influential distributors of false information. The report also names popular cultural platforms such as “The Breakfast Club,” a nationally syndicated radio show, and the “Fresh and Fit” podcast, which is part of the Black manosphere.

In addition to these sources, extreme Black nativists and separatists, such as Foundational Black Americans who reject pan-Africanism, and health skeptics like Rizza Islam, are also listed as key players.

Foreign actors, including the digital media company African Stream, have also been implicated in the report. In a statement, African Stream denied spreading any misinformation saying, “We have a vigorous fact-checking process, which means work is checked by three different trained journalists three times before posting on our platforms.”

Onyx Impact’s research team spent four months identifying 2,500 online accounts involved in creating, sharing, or amplifying disinformation targeting Black communities. They also conducted seven national focus groups to gauge how these false narratives were affecting offline spaces.

Esosa Osa, the founder of Onyx Impact, emphasized that the repetition of disinformation, regardless of its absurdity, can effectively influence beliefs and behaviors across various demographics. “Disinformation works because the more times that we hear something, the more likely we are to believe that it is true,” Osa said.

The report highlights the most pervasive and impactful false narratives, which often revolve around broken promises attributed to President Joe Biden, civic engagement, and divisive issues. For instance, Candace Owens falsely tweeted that vaccines cause an “explosion” of childhood cancer and inaccurately claimed that the Uvalde school shooter was transgender.

Similarly, The Shade Room, a popular gossip site, was criticized for spreading misleading information about a Biden-backed harm-reduction program. In a since deleted post, they reported that the program was to distribute “crack-pipes” to help promote health equity.

Onyx Impact’s report calls for strategic engagement with platforms spreading disinformation, emphasizing the need to identify trusted messengers and discredit bad actors.

Furthermore, a recent national survey conducted by the media reform group Free Press revealed that 79% of American adults are concerned that the online content they encounter is intentionally deceptive or false. The survey, which included 3,000 participants from across the U.S., also indicated that 76% of respondents are worried about encountering misleading information online regarding the presidential election. Additionally, the survey found that Black Americans are more likely to rely on social media for their news.

According to Osa, the history of election-related disinformation targeting Black voters is not new. A Senate report details that in 2016, Russia interfered with the election by spreading propaganda and hacking campaigns. In 2020, coordinated efforts aimed to deter Black voters from voting by mail, including fake robocalls in Detroit.

Today, the methods of disinformation have become more sophisticated, reflecting the substantial political influence of Black Americans, who are projected to account for 14% of eligible voters in the upcoming election.

While experts like Deen Freelon of the University of Pennsylvania caution against overstating the influence of misinformation, he acknowledges that even small changes in voter behavior could tip the scales in a close election.

As the election nears, combating disinformation remains crucial to ensuring a fair and informed political process. The report by Onyx Impact underscores the need for continued efforts to address and mitigate the spread of false information.

About Post Author