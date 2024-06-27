CNN Fails To Grant Credentials To Black-Owned Media Ahead Of Biden-Trump Debate

CNN continues face backlash after failing to grant credentials to Black-owned media outlets ahead of tonight’s debate between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

The highly-anticipated debate is taking place at the CNN studio in Atlanta this evening. However, 800 media outlets around the world was granted credentials, but there is zero representation from Black-owned press, according to EBONY.

The Atlanta Black Star released the denial for media credentials which stated, “Due to high volume and security concerns, we are unable to accommodate additional requests for credentials following our June 7th deadline.”

CBCPAC Chairman Rep. Gregory Meeks released a statement that calls out CNN’s failure.

“This afternoon we learned that CNN has credentialed 800 members of the media for the first presidential debate of the election cycle. Not one represents a Black-owned media outlet. CNN’s exclusion of Black-owned media represents an egregious oversight and is totally unacceptable… Black-owned media provides a critical, trusted source of information to our communities and their role in our democracy must be respected and honored by CNN.”

Rep. Meeks also called on CNN to “immediately to credential a minimum of ten Black-owned media outlets. “CNN must immediately credential Black-owned media outlets ahead of tomorrow night’s debate. Failure to do is a choice, an offense to Black Americans and cannot stand.”

At press time, CNN has yet to grant media credentials to any Black-owned press. However, CNN confirmed that photos and transcripts will be distributed following the debate.

Hours before the debate, the Biden campaign will host a press briefing for members of Black-owned media.

