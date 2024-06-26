‘Earn Your Leisure’ Announces 50 Cent As Headliner For 2024 Invest Fest In Atlanta

“Earn Your Leisure” has revealed that 50 Cent will headline their 2024 Invest Fest event that will take place in Atlanta later this summer. The announcement was made on this week’s episode of “Market Mondays.”

Known for his sharp business acumen and chart-topping hits, 50 Cent is set to bring his dynamic presence to the forefront of this unique financial literacy experience.

The decision to feature 50 Cent as the headliner aligns perfectly – as he’s the true embodiment of Black entrepreneurship. At Invest Fest, he will share insights on his journey as a successful businessman and entertainer.

Following in the footsteps of Diddy, who headlined last year’s event, 50 Cent’s participation adds another layer of excitement, given their long-standing competitive history. Earn Your Leisure co-founder Troy Millings told TMZ 50 Cent’s blend of culture and business make him an ideal choice for this year’s festival.

This year, Invest Fest promises to be bigger and better than ever. The festival, a pioneering event that combines investing, entrepreneurship, pop culture, and entertainment, will feature an array of activities. Attendees can look forward to business and investing panel discussions, live performances from top musicians, and interactive events.

This time around, the vendor marketplace will be expanded, showcasing over 400 small businesses. Additionally, live podcast stages will host interviews with prominent entrepreneurs and celebrities, providing valuable insights and inspiration.

This year’s Invest Fest is set to be an unforgettable event, celebrating the intersection of culture and commerce with 50 Cent leading the charge.

“There’s a reason why people go to church, there’s a reason why people go on pilgrimages, right? Being around thousands of people is more productive for you as far as on an inspirational, motivational standpoint than just being in your room by yourself,” Earn Your Leisure co-founder Rashad Bilal said.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, visit their website here.

