André 3000 Announces New Tour, Returns To Atlanta In The Fall

André 3000 will be hitting the road again after announcing a tour that will kick-off in the fall. The Atlanta native will continue to express himself as an instrumentalist following the release of his solo album, “New Blue Sun.”

Co-produced by André and Carlos Niño, the tour will feature Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina, Deantoni Parks, Diego Gaeta, Matthewdavid, V.C.R, Diego Gaeta, Jesse Peterson, and Mia Doi Todd, New Blue Sun is an entirely instrumental album; a celebratory piece of work in the form of a living, breathing, improvised, aural organism.

André 3000 last performed in his hometown during the Atlanta Jazz Festival on Memorial Day. He celebrated his 49th birthday straying away from the rap lyrics that brought him prominence as a member of OutKast. Held at Piedmont Park, the 2024 Atlanta Jazz Festival provided the space for André to perform before the largest crowd since releasing the “New Blue Sun” album.

Void of an actual setlist, André 3000 and his band mostly improvised throughout the show, vibing with each other while taking audience members on a hypnotic journey.

André also took a moment to pay homage to Rico Wade, the founder of Dungeon Family/Organized Noize who passed in April. During his set, André shared how Wade pushed him to be great. He wrapped his performance with a furious medley of tribal sounds and improvised jazz, proving that artistic expression can be limitless.

André’s fall tour will wrap in Atlanta on Nov. 14 with a show at the Fox Theater.

