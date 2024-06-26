“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore Not Returning to Show

Kenya Moore, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star we love to hate has another major announcement on the heels of her recently finalized divorce from New York restaurateur Marc Daly. The “twirl with the wind,” seductress announced only a day after the divorce announcement that she will not be returning to the upcoming season of “RHOA.”

Moor and BRAVO have made it clear that the star has not been fired, but is only being sidelined, as many suspect she allegedly engaged in revenge porn during the grand opening of her eponymous hair spa in suburban Atlanta recently.

After the media, RHOA co-stars and invitees gathered at Kenya Moore Hair Spa on June 6, 2024, Moore reportedly unveiled a large image of new co-star Brittany Eady engaging in a sex act with an unidentified male. The crowd reportedly recoiled with horror and shock, TMZ reports.

Bravo immediately suspended the 53-year-old Detroit native from “RHOA” and launched an internal investigation into Moore’s alleged actions.

Soon after the fiasco made national headlines, Moore took to Instagram to emphatically deny to her two million followers that she partook in any salacious activity.

“Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see. The truth always comes to light,” she penned.

“I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail,” Moore later elaborated on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news.”

Moore is reportedly weighing her legal options after Bravo instituted an indefinite banishment from the show that made her famous.

Former RHOA co-star Kandi Burruss has since come to her defense.

“I don’t like the fact that they suspended Kenya. I know a lot of people was like, ‘she shouldn’t have shown that,’ but this is housewives,” Burruss said during an interview on Streetz Morning Takeover. “How many times we done did something that you think somebody shouldn’t do? So who made the rules? Why do you all of a sudden got such an issue with somebody doing something crazy to somebody?”

About Post Author