Simone Biles Revs Up for 2024 Olympic Trials

Simone Biles, considered by sports aficionados as the G.O.A.T. of the gymnastics world will begin competing for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on Thursday, June 27 in Minneapolis, MN at the 2024 Olympic Trials. Already the world’s most decorated gymnast with a record 37 world and Olympic medals, Biles has been applauded for her courage in leaving the 2020 Games in Tokyo to take care of her mental and emotional health.

Due to a medical condition called the “twisties,” Biles withdrew from women’s team gymnastics at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Biles withdrew from the competition on July 27, 2020 after leaving an arena to be assisted by her trainer. “Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue,” officials said a USA Gymnastics statement.

Biles last won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and after taking a hiatus in 2017, during which she co-wrote her autobiography and competed on Dancing with the Stars, she returned in 2018 to dominate the World Championships in Doha and, the following year, in Stuttgart.

As she revealed in 2018, Biles was among the victims of USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar, who is serving an effective life sentence for the sexual abuse of hundreds of young female athletes.

