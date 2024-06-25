Black Homeowners Take Legal Action Against White Neighbors After Suffering Alleged Harassment For Years

Two Black homeowners have had enough and have decided to take legal action after experiencing alleged racial harassment. Angela and Prince Floyd are one of the first Black families to move into the suburban Maryland neighborhood of Calvert Manor in Accokeek, and the treatment they’ve received since paints a vivid picture as to why.

On Juneteenth, the Floyds filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Prince George’s County, the Calvert Manor Civic Association (CMCA), and several white residents of the community. The suit alleges that they have been unfairly targeted with citations and subjected to frequent, unwarranted interactions with law enforcement solely due to their race. The complaint details persistent harassment by white neighbors, significantly impacting their enjoyment of their waterfront property.

Since their move, the Floyds have faced over 100 police complaints, primarily during private social gatherings at their home. In more than 50 instances, police officers arrived to question them. The lawsuit notes that similar gatherings by white residents never resulted in police complaints.

The Floyds also claim their white neighbors publicly labeled them “criminals” and accused them of “destroying the fabric of the Calvert Manor neighborhood.” Jordan D. Howlette of JD Howlette Law, representing the Floyds, stated, “The actions taken against the Floyds are deeply troubling and represent a blatant disregard for their civil rights.”

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that the CMCA, predominantly composed of white residents, wrongfully denied the Floyds membership. It further contends that neighbors conspired to use political connections to target the Floyds with unfounded law and code enforcement actions, such as frivolous citations and the installation of ‘no parking’ signs along their property line.

According to the complaint, county governmental agencies were misused to harass and intimidate the Floyds.

The lawsuit accuses the defendants of violating various federal and state laws, including Sections 1981 and 1982 of the Civil Rights Act of 1866, Section 1983 of the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, and the Fair Housing Act. The Floyds seek compensation, punitive damages, and injunctive relief to prevent further harassment.

“No family should have to endure such egregious acts of harassment and discrimination based on their race, especially within their own community,” Howlette said. “This lawsuit seeks accountability for the substantial harm inflicted upon the Floyds and other families like them. It also serves as a reminder that everyone has federally protected rights to enjoy their home without fear of racial bias and intimidation.”

The Floyds’ case underscores the ongoing struggles that some Black homeowners face in predominantly white neighborhoods, where the dream of homeownership can be marred by racism and exclusion.

