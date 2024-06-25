Atlanta Greek Picnic Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Tiwa Works Discusses HBCU Impact And Partying For A Purpose

Morris Brown College is proudly back among the thriving accredited HBCUs and is set to host thousands of students, alumni, Black sororities, fraternities, and lovers of HBCU culture for the 20th Annual Atlanta Greek Picnic (AGP).

This six-day cultural and historical event series will take place from June 25-30, 2024, at Morris Brown College.

Celebrating two decades of rich tradition, the 20th Anniversary of AGP promises to be a star-studded affair, featuring performances by Fabo, Roscoe Dash, Lil Ru, and more surprise guests.

AGP founder Tiwa Works reflects on the journey, saying, “The Atlanta Greek Picnic is 20 years old this summer, and it has evolved leaps and bounds from 2004 where we barely had 200 people to now having well over 20,000 people coming to the city for a week-long series of events. It’s been a great journey. We’ve learned so much, built so much, and just kind of understood the culture. For the last 20 years, we’ve been selling culture, unity, and camaraderie, which has been a great proponent of success for AGP.”

Returning to Morris Brown College holds special significance. “Alumni Picnic was birthed on Morris Brown’s campus in 2004, and we have been here consistently except for the COVID pandemic year. It’s very important to be here because of the essence of Black Greek culture, the historic nature of Morris Brown College, and being in the city of Atlanta,” Works said.

The 2024 AGP will kick off with The Mixer on June 25 at the new Black-owned 42 Bar & Grill, followed by BamBa Tuesday – AGP Edition at Rock Steady.

On June 26, the Career Fair & Fireside Chat at the Westside Cultural Arts Center will provide networking opportunities, including connections with the U.S. Army and more, followed by the R&B Experience from 10 pm to 3 am.

On Thursday, the famous AGP Block Party at Underground Atlanta will feature a promising night of outdoor fun, food, multiple bars, and celebrity performances. Friday’s highlights include the Social Media Hangout x Brunch Day Party at Westside Motor Lounge and the Opulence: AGP Kick-Off Party at Believe Music Hall.

June 29 begins with the AGP Field of Greeks fitness and wellness event at Rodney Cook Sr. Park, leading into the main event, the 20th Atlanta Greek Picnic, at the Founders Plaza of Morris Brown College. The day will feature vendors, food trucks, live music, and the annual Stroll Off competition with a $10,000 prize. The celebration concludes with the Official 2024 Alumni Greek Picnic on June 30.

Furthermore, AGP will provide vital resources for attendees. Mental health in the Black American community has become a primary concern, with alarming statistics highlighting the need for support. In response, AGP launched the AGP Cares initiative in 2010 to give back to colleges and the black community. This year, AGP Cares will offer complimentary chats with licensed therapists and various health screenings at the “AGP Cares Corner.”

“We started AGP Cares about ten years ago, focusing on nonprofits and community service. The last two years, we have been very big on mental health, especially coming out of the COVID pandemic,” Works continued, “We realized a lot of people needed access to mental health resources. We are providing mental health counseling sessions and normalizing conversations around mental health.”

He added: “We have a partnership with Positive Impact to do a bunch of health screenings from STDs and other types of health factors that are concerns in the black community. This is our second year working with them.”

Reflecting on AGP’s impact, Works said, “The most rewarding part has been hearing the great stories that come from AGP. People have met their spouses, secured business deals, and brokered partnerships at AGP. We coined the phrase ‘creating moments that last a lifetime,’ and AGP has broken many barriers and set new standards for success.”

For first-time attendees, Works offers this sound advice: “Drink a lot of water, come with an open mind, and be ready to network. The opportunity is unlimited. Come to have a good time, meet new people, and build new relationships. AGP is beyond myself and my team; it’s about the people who create these experiences.”

Join the Atlanta Greek Picnic in celebrating 20 years of unity, culture, and community from June 25-30, 2024, at Morris Brown College. It promises to be an unforgettable experience highlighting Divine 9 sororities and fraternities and the vibrant HBCU culture.

Learn more about the event by visiting the website here.

