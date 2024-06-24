Uncle Nearest Founder Fawn Weaver Brings Her Story To Atlanta With ‘Love And Whiskey Unfiltered’ Book Tour

Atlanta was abuzz with excitement as “Love and Whiskey: An Evening with Fawn Weaver” recently made its highly anticipated stop in the city. The book tour featured renowned New York Times bestselling author and founder of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, Fawn Weaver.

Held at the Hyatt Regency, the event was a unique blend of storytelling and whiskey tasting, offering attendees an unforgettable experience.

The evening began with Weaver engaging the audience in a captivating fireside chat. Known for her remarkable ability to weave history with personal narrative, Weaver shared the compelling journey behind her latest book, “Love & Whiskey: The Remarkable True Story of Jack Daniel, His Master Distiller Nearest Green, and the Improbable Rise of Uncle Nearest.”

The book, which went on sale on June 18, delves into the life of Nearest Green, the first known African American master distiller and mentor to Jack Daniel, and chronicles Weaver’s journey from humble beginnings to founding a company that honors Green’s legacy.

The authenticity of the brand along with Weaver’s strategic business prowess has positioned Uncle Nearest as the fast growing American whiskey brand, surpassing a valuation of $1 billion.

“This isn’t just a book; it’s a movement to cement the legacy of Nearest Green,” Weaver passionately shared. “Whether people drink or not, we want them to know who he was and what he stood for. Just like Johnnie Walker and Jack Daniel, Nearest Green deserves his place in history.”

Accompanying Weaver was Victoria Eady Butler, the 5th generation descendant of Nearest Green and a four-time Master Blender of the Year. Butler led an exclusive whiskey tasting session, guiding the audience through four premium Uncle Nearest whiskeys. Her insights into the craftsmanship and heritage behind each bottle added depth to the tasting experience, enhancing the appreciation of each sip.

Throughout the event, guests were encouraged to ask any questions they had. Nothing was off the table, allowing for a raw and unfiltered interaction with Weaver and Butler. This openness is a hallmark of Weaver’s approach, as she strives to keep the Uncle Nearest brand authentic and relatable.

“We’re straight up, no chaser,” Weaver said. “There’s never been a book tour that’s completely unfiltered like this. No moderators, no scripted questions—just genuine conversations. It’s all about maintaining the authenticity of our story and our brand.”

The audience was spellbound by Weaver’s anecdotes, which ranged from her teenage years spent in homeless shelters to challenging industry giants like Brown-Forman, the owner of Jack Daniel’s. Her story is not just about building a successful brand but also about resilience and the importance of preserving African American history.

Weaver emphasized the importance of inclusivity in her mission. “We want Nearest Green’s legacy to reach everyone, not just those who drink whiskey. His story is too significant to be confined to the spirits industry alone.”

The event also highlighted Fawn Weaver’s plans for the future, including adapting her book into a movie, further ensuring that Nearest Green’s legacy continues to inspire and educate future generations.

As the evening drew to a close, attendees left not only with a deeper understanding of the remarkable story behind Uncle Nearest but also with a newfound appreciation for the art of whiskey making.

“Love and Whiskey: An Evening with Fawn Weaver” was a celebration of history, heritage, and the indomitable spirit of Weaver and her mission to honor Nearest Green.

