The Athlete’s Foot Celebrates The Next Generation Of HBCU Student-Athletes With National Signing Day

The Athlete’s Foot (TAF) recently hosted a spectacular event to celebrate the next generation of HBCU basketball stars. The HBCU National Signing Day took place at a local Atlanta TAF location and was an exciting opportunity to showcase the exceptional student-athletes committing to HBCUs.

The event highlighted the significance of HBCUs in nurturing both academic and athletic excellence, with featured schools including Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, North Carolina A&T State University, Hampton University, and North Carolina Central University.

Four student-athletes were honored during the event, each announcing their commitment to different HBCUs. They included Ny’Mire Little and Katelyn Dunning from Clark Atlanta University (CAU), Josiah Lawson from Morehouse College, and Bryson Olgetree from North Carolina A&T State University (NCAT).

Little, who will be playing men’s basketball, shared his excitement about joining Clark Atlanta University. “I was looking for the best fit academically and athletically, and an environment that feels like home,” Little said. “I had different options, but Clark Atlanta felt right. The welcoming atmosphere and the positive vibes from everyone I met during my visit made it clear this was where I needed to be.”

Little emphasized his desire to be a leader both on and off the court. “I want to be an all-around guy, ensuring we handle business off the court, which is just as important as on-court success. I aim to be a vocal leader and a positive image for the community in Atlanta.”

When asked about his goals, Little highlighted his ambition to contribute to a winning team. “Winning is the main goal. They won a championship last year, and if we could repeat that, it would be incredible. I’m just looking forward to contributing to that success and seeing what we can achieve together”, Little said.

Katelyn Dunning, who will be joining the women’s basketball team at Clark Atlanta University, spoke about her inspiration to attend an HBCU. “The legacy my parents and grandmother upheld showed me the success an HBCU graduate can achieve. The father-figure-like support from Coach Bailey also played a significant role in my decision.”

Despite her parents and grandmother attending Alabama A&M and Alabama State, Dunning felt a strong pull towards HBCU culture and community. “It’s about the overall HBCU pride. I’m excited to be part of that legacy and contribute to it.”

Dunning looks forward to making a significant impact on the team. “I want to be a facilitator on and off the court, providing leadership and impacting the game on both ends. I aim to be a strong scorer and a tough defender, making it hard for opponents to score against me.”

The most exciting part of her college transition, according to Dunning, is the blend of athletic and social experiences. “Playing basketball is exciting, but I’m also looking forward to meeting my sorority members at Clark Atlanta. Being part of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated, and connecting with my sorority sisters will be a significant aspect of my college life, Dunning said”

The HBCU National Signing Day event by The Athlete’s Foot not only celebrated these young athletes’ commitments but also highlighted the importance of HBCUs in fostering talent and community.

