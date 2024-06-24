Georgia Association Of Black Women Attorneys Honored With Prestigious President’s Cup By State Bar Of Georgia

The Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys was honored with the prestigious President’s Cup, as well as the Award of Merit, Best Newsletter Award and Best Website Award for voluntary bar associations with more than 500 members.

The awards were presented during the Annual Meeting of the State Bar of Georgia.

The President’s Cup is a traveling award that is presented annually to the voluntary bar association with the best overall program.

The Awards of Merit are presented to voluntary bar associations for their dedication to improving relations among local lawyers and devoting significant hours to serving their communities.

The Best Newsletter Awards are presented to voluntary bar associations that provide the best informational source to their membership, according to their size.

The Best Website Awards are presented to local and voluntary bar associations with websites that exemplify excellence in usefulness, ease of use, content and design in meeting the needs of the website’s targeted audience.

In order to encourage and support local and voluntary bars and their service programs, to promote activities which relate to the improvement of the administration of justice, the objectives of the State Bar of Georgia and the image of lawyers, the State Bar annually sponsors an awards program which recognizes excellence in local and voluntary bar associations.

The State Bar of Georgia, with offices in Atlanta, Savannah and Tifton, was established in 1964 by Georgia’s Supreme Court as the successor to the Georgia Bar Association, founded in 1884. All lawyers licensed to practice in Georgia belong to the State Bar. Over 55,000 members work together to strengthen the constitutional promise of justice for all, promote principles of duty and public service among Georgia’s lawyers, and administer a strict code of legal ethics.

